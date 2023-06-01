Wayne Brown's budget refresh - what's changed?

Watch: Journalists ask why they can't access Auckland mayor's budget update.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has doubled down on his intention to sell the city’s airport shares.

Brown announced the key points of his updated budget proposal for the financial year beginning on July 1 to a select audience on Thursday morning.

Selling Auckland Council’s 18.08% shareholding of Auckland International Airport Limited has been a cornerstone of Brown’s proposal to balance the council’s budget since his first proposal was signed off by councillors in December.

The council faces a forecast $325 million gap between revenue and costs, plus another $50m to be found for storm-related costs, and Brown is pitching the airport sale as the sensible way to solve the region’s budget conundrum.

“It makes absolutely no sense to retain those shares when we could realise the capital gains and wipe $2 billion of debt from the council books for good. The savings from that are huge. If we don’t sell now, we’ll have to put rates up by double-digits and make bigger cuts,” Brown said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, there are some councillors who, for ideological reasons, think we must retain a huge amount of shares in a single company listed on the stock exchange – whatever the cost. Including a few who campaigned at the last election to cap rates rises at inflation.”

During his Thursday morning speech, the mayor called out four councillors he said aren't supporting his call to sell the shares.

One of those councillors, John Watson said agreeing to the sale was “irresponsible” and no one had mentioned selling the airport shares during the election – “that includes the mayor”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland Transport CEO Dean Kimpton, left, and mayor Wayne Brown at AT’s headquarters on Thursday morning, where Brown announced points from his updated budget proposal.

Watson said he will do all he can to keep any rate increase as low as possible.

“That doesn't just mean, however, capitulating meekly to the bureaucratic and mayoral pressure to hock off Auckland's most valuable asset (one of the very few still remaining),” Watson said.

“This is especially the case when I see no evidence to suggest that the $2b windfall will not very quickly be replaced by new debt and capital expenditure.”

Watson said he would, however, keep an open mind on June 8 when councillors debate and vote on the budget.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Albany counsellor John Watson says he’s resisting “mayoral pressure to hock off Auckland's most valuable asset”. (File photo)

The updated proposal puts the average residential rates rise at 6.7%, slightly lower than the previously proposed 7%, and in line with inflation.

Overall, cuts are softened in the new proposal from $125m to $74m, with current funding for arts and culture, local boards, and the Citizens’ Advice Bureaus remaining largely untouched, Brown said.

Details of the proposal show that cuts to early childhood education are retained, but cuts to a range of regional grants schemes have been done away with.

Prior to releasing details of the budget update, Brown announced plans to reduce Auckland Transport’s cut by $10m to direct funds towards improving public transport services, including lifting bus driver wages to $30 an hour.

However, the proposal has been criticised as “a dangerous false choice between cutting public services and privatising Auckland’s assets” by the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi assistant secretary Bronwynn​ Maxwell.

"It’s appalling that the mayor is trying to use public services and people’s livelihoods as a bargaining chip for the airport shares," Maxwell said.

"We remind the mayor that the council is not a business – it is public service organisation, and it should be run like one."