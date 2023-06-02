'Dip shits': Wayne Brown shares 'feedback' with councillors after chaotic meeting

Wayne Brown and his office face questions as to why some media outlets, including Stuff, were initially not allowed in to a budget update on Thursday.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has shared a large chain of abusive emails to his councillors following a chaotic budget announcement on Thursday, with one email labelling them “dip shits”.

The emails, disguised as “feedback”, follow a shambolic press conference, where Brown barred certain media organisations – including Stuff – from attending, and called four of his councillors “financially illiterate”.

The insult was triggered by Brown’s plan to sell the council’s $2.2bn Auckland Airport shares to pay down council debt and save on interest costs, however, not all councillors are on board.

Brown said the council had been living beyond its means for years and the “mess” wasn’t created by Covid-19.

“I also inherited a return cast of councillors, quite a lot of them not financially literate and with a severe aversion to making difficult and unpopular choices,” he said.

The 18 emails, which were seen by Stuff, largely voiced the public’s support for Brown’s Auckland Airport plans.

“Which of the dip shits councillors are against the sale of the airport? Shame you can't kick there ass as that's where there brains are,” Jim wrote.

Stephen congratulated Brown on “winning”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown forwarded a large amount of abusive emails to councillors.

“The city has been run by inexperienced fools for many years, so you have tonnes of mistakes and crap to clean up. I see a good man in you, trying to right a lot of wrongs.”

John expressed his wish for Wellington to have “ring-wing” mayor instead of a “lightweight greenie who loves handbags”.

“Keep up the good work and your attacks on the left‐wing media ‐ they are drongos!”

Kane suggested the councillors who wouldn’t support the sale of Auckland Airport shares “quit en masse”.

Jennifer thought the “latest nonsense” about cherry-picking reporters was “too funny.”

“This is the same main stream media who have and continue to cherry-pick articles and content to convey their wish list of how the world should work,” she wrote.

However, Brown did not just include glowing reviews of his decision-making on Thursday in the email package.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Certain media were barred from entering the press conference on Thursday.

“I hate to have to say it, but if you can’t handle the heat maybe it’s time for you to re-consider whether you’re the right person to lead our great city,” Gordon said.

“The exclusion of journalistic organisations, and then inviting only specific journalists in the hope to get more favourable coverage is cowardly, and insulting to your voters,” Robert said.

On Thursday morning, Brown presented key points from his refreshed budget proposal to an invite-only crowd, including business leaders, former politicians and former rugby league coach Sir Graham Lowe.

Journalists from TVNZ, Newshub and Stuff were prohibited from getting past reception, and the Herald and RNZ were banned by one of Brown’s media team from live-streaming the event, supposedly for “not putting in a request beforehand”.

“We invited a select few journalists from media outlets who we feel were best able to convey the mayor’s message and Stuff isn’t one of them,” the mayor’s press secretary, Josh Van Veen said.

123RF A key part of Wayne Brown’s budget is to sell the council’s shares in Auckland Airport.

Eventually, a Stuff reporter, and others, gained access to the meeting, after Brown had already begun his speech.

The head of the Media Freedom Committee, Richard Sutherland, labelled the decision as “unacceptable”.

“To be blunt, it’s unacceptable to cherry-pick journalists based on who you think will give you the easiest ride,” he said.

“Attempting to exclude journalists is an affront to the democratic process and an insult to voters.”