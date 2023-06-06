Auckland Council looking into potential conflicts of interest over airport shares

Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward councillor Julie Fairey has declared she did not have a beneficial interest in a trust that owns shares in Auckland airport.

Auckland Council is looking into whether councillors – or their spouses – owning shares in Auckland International Airport is a conflict of interest ahead of a major council meeting this week.

Manager of governance services Rose Leonard said council understands some councillors, or their spouses, directly or indirectly own shares in the airport company, including through managed investment schemes.

Whether ownership of the airport shares is a conflict of interest can only be determined on a case-by-case basis, Leonard said.

“We are working with affected elected members on the best way forward ahead of budget decisions on Thursday.”

Michael Wood was stood down from his role as Transport Minister on Tuesday morning over his ownership of $13,000 worth of shares in the aiport.

Wood is also Minister for Auckland.

Asked whether Wood could be reinstated as Transport Minister by the end of the week, Prime MInsiter Chris Hipkins said “I think it's likely to take him a little bit of time to work through that”.

Wood’s wife, Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward councillor Julie Fairey, is also the beneficiary of a trust that owns airport shares.

Fairey told Stuff she is a beneficiary of JM Fairey Family Trust which owns shares in Auckland International Airport as part of an investment in a managed fund, with just under 2% allocated to airport shares.

Fairey said trustees do not have control over the airport holding, only whether to hold the managed fund itself.

A member of the Puketāpapa Local Board for 12 years prior to being elected a councillor in October, Fairey declared she is a trustee of the JM Fairey Family Trust in previous Auckland Council elected member declarations of interest.

However, it does not appear in her 2022 register of interests.

Fairey said that was because she did not realise she was a beneficiary of the trust.

“Today I updated my elected member declaration form to reflect my beneficiary title in the JM Fairey Family Trust, as I was not aware of this role until this morning. In previous years, I have proactively declared what I knew, which was my trustee role,” Fairey said.

“I have also added my partner, Michael Wood’s shareholdings to my declaration, which I previously did not think was required. Michael purchased 1530 Auckland International Airport Limited (AIAL) shares prior to our relationship.”

Fairey said the shareholdings have never had a bearing on her considerations around the council’s sale of its shares.

“Pending advice from the Office of the Auditor General in relation to councillors who may have shareholdings in AIAL directly or indirectly, I will follow accordingly regarding my participation in the coming Annual Budget vote,” Fairey said.

The focus on airport share ownership comes as councillors are set to decide the fate of the council’s 18% shareholding in the airport company – worth about $2.2bn.

Whether council should sell its airport shares has been a controversial component of Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s budget plan for the financial year starting on July 1. The mayor has been pushing for councillors to vote to sell in exchange for reduced cuts to community and regional programmes.

Brown wants to use proceeds from the share sale to pay down council debt and save on interest costs. He has also proposed using the proceeds to progress projects including Manurewa’s War Memorial Park upgrade and Avondale’s Te Hono community hub.