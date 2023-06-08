Auckland Council's budget meeting to roll into Friday

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has given councillors a new budget proposal to consider at Thursday’s budget meeting.

Auckland's ratepayers will hopefully know by Friday how much their rate bill will increase when councillors regroup in the morning to make a decision on the highly anticipated budget for New Zealand’s largest city.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has adjourned his council’sbudget decision-making meeting for the day and

has asked councillors to submit amendments to his latest budget proposal, which he tabled after lunch on Thursday, so that councillors can consider the amendments overnight.

Councillor Lotu Fuli’s amendment asked councillors to look at a full sell-down of the council’s airport shares as part of the long term plan process that will start as soon as the annual plan is agreed on.

Councillors John Watson and Wayne Walker tabled an amendment to reinstate funding for a youth centre in their ward in the 2023/2024 year.

READ MORE:

* Wayne Brown's budget refresh - what's changed?

* 'Insult to voters': Media Freedom boss pans Auckland mayor's office for cherry-picking journalists

* Auckland mayor set to reveal updated budget



These amendments and any further questions councillors have on the budget plan will be discussed on Friday morning.

Councillors had spent the afternoon asking questions about the new budget plan which includes a 7.7% rates rise for average value properties, reinstating $4m of cuts to Local Board budgets, and asking the council’s chief executive to find another $5m of cuts from the council group.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland councillor and former MP Maurice Williamson.

Councillors raised a number of concerns about how much of stake the council needed to retain in the Auckland airport in order to prevent a compulsory buyout (10%), whether cuts to local board budgets would be applied equitably, and why the Hibiscus Coast Youth Centre had suddenly popped up in funding cuts for the next year.

A partial sale of Auckland Council’s airport shares is looking like the possible outcome of Thursday’s budget meeting – though councillors are yet to begin the debate proper.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown returned from a lunch break during Thursday’s budget decision-making meeting to propose selling nearly half of Auckland Council’s airport shareholding – as opposed to all of it.

Brown’s latest budget plan opts for selling an 8.09% stake in the airport. His previous proposal was to sell the council’s total 18% shareholding.

This new plan would realise around $1 billion that would be used to pay down debt, Brown said.

Brown said there would be no new money for prioritising local board projects that have been languishing unfunded.

“I believe this is the best, proven, achievable, balanced budget for Aucklanders,” Brown said before a 10-minute break for councillors to read the new budget plan.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Deputy mayor Desley Simpson pictured at Thursday's Auckland Council budget meeting.

Brown opened Thursday’s meeting by telling councillors it may take days to reach agreement on the budget – “we will simply adjourn,” Brown said.

When it came the discussion, Brown said filling a hole with debt would be “kicking a can down the road for our children”.

Brown said he wanted to “do things a bit differently” and would give all councillors five minutes to state their opinion on the use of asset sales, rates, debts and spending cuts to balance the budget.

Nine of the 21 councillors were against a full sale of shares: Councillors Dalton, Fuli, Bartley, Watson, Walker, Lee, Turner, Fairey and Leoni.

Waitematā and Gulf Islands councillor Mike Lee said the latest mayor’s proposal is by and large acceptable to him – except for selling the airport shares.

“No one campaigned on selling assets,” Lee said. “Obviously as successful politicians why would you, it’s the kiss of death.”

Councillors Darby, Henderson and Fletcher all put forward the partial sale of the shares.

Waitākere ward councillor Shane Henderson said he had never voted against the wishes of his electorate and a majority of Waitākere residents supported at least a partial sale.

Several councillors proposed a higher rates increase, including Chris Darby and Julie Fairey, both who had cleared up questions over whether they would be able to participate in the meeting due to last minute revelations that they have connections to airport investments.

However all these comments came as part of a public workshop, not the actual budget discussions which were due to start at 2pm.

Before breaking for lunch, Brown said he would consider the councillors’ opinions and return with an amended budget proposal.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has a break.

whether all of his 20 councillors would be able to vote was up in the air on Wednesday as Auckland Council and the Auditor-General worked through conflict of interest issues for two councillors whose spouses own airport shares.

The issue was cleared up at the start of the meeting when three councillors – Julie Fairey, Chris Darby and Wayne Walker – declared their connections to airport shares owned by their spouses or family trusts.

All three councillors said the advice they received from the Office of the Auditor-General was that they do not have a financial benefit from the investments and can take part in all aspects of the meeting.

Brown caused a halt in the trading of Auckland International Airport Limited’s shares when he incorrectly told councillors the airport would be raising funds for a new domestic terminal during a debate on his initial budget proposal before councillors voted for the plan to proceed to public consultation.

More than 40,000 Aucklanders had their say and councillors have hashed out the potential impact of the budget in closed-door workshops since April.

There are a number of big issues that need to be resolved on Thursday, they include whether to sell council’s $2.2 billion worth of airport shares, how much to raise rates and debt, and where to make – and hold off – on spending cuts.

Last week, Brown presented his refreshed proposal to an invite-only audience, highlighting his conviction that the council’s airport shares need to be sold to reduce council debt.

Brown’s theory is that by selling the shares, council would save $100m a year in interest and help close the projected budget gap of $325 million, plus another $50m of storm costs, for the start of the new financial year on July 1.

Ricky Wilson and Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Watch: Journalists ask why they can't access Auckland mayor's budget update.

Several councillors have told Stuff they are concerned that if the shares are sold, the proceeds will disappear into paying off debt with nothing left to show for the asset.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley has voiced concern about the way the interest costs have been represented in relation to the shares.

Bartley said community members have heard in the media it costs $100m a year to hold onto the airport shares.

“I don’t want people to be misled to think the $100m is for the shares specifically when the shares were given for free.”

But Bartley is concerned the message being sent to the public is those interest costs stem directly from the shares.

“It affects what people understand, and they form their opinion based on information that isn’t clear.”

But if councillors don’t vote to sell the shares, they will need another solution in order to keep rates in line with inflation.

Howick ward councillor Maurice Williamson, told Stuff the consequences of not selling would result in a big rates increase.

Williamson said a spreadsheet tool let councillors look at various options for balancing the budget and calculates what effect it would have on rates. The options include raising debt, selling shares, hiking rates and cutting council spending.

“If you click no airport sale, then rates go to 15 or 17%,” Williamson said.

But councillors’ options are constrained by what was consulted on in the original budget proposal, including a maximum rates rise of 13.5%.

”There is a part of the calculator that says there is no solution. If I don’t want to reinstate those unpleasant cuts and I won’t sell the airport shares, there’s no solution,” said Williamson.

Just what the solution is that councillors come to will be seen on Thursday.