Second Auckland councillor declares spouse owns shares in Auckland Airport, hours before budget vote

North Shore ward councillor Chris Darby has filed an updated declaration of interests including his wife’s financial interest in Auckland’s airport.

A second Auckland councillor has declared their spouse owns shares in Auckland airport – North Shore ward veteran Chris Darby.

Auckland Council is yet to resolve whether a councillor, or their spouse, having a financial interest in Auckland International Airport will prevent them from voting on Auckland’s budget on Thursday.

The Auditor-General is processing an application received from the council on Wednesday for a declaration for conflicted councillors.

One of the key decisions councillors will vote on is whether to sell the council’s 18% shareholding in Auckland International Airport Limited.

On Tuesday, it came to light that councillor Julie Fairey is a beneficiary of a trust that owns airport shares through a managed fund and her husband, Minister for Auckland Michael Wood, directly owns $13,000 of airport shares.

Neither of these financial interests had been included in Fairey’s previous register of interests.

Fairey did not realise until Tuesday that she was a beneficiary of the JM Fairey Family Trust that has a managed fund investment that includes airport shares.

Auckland councillor Julie Fairey may not be able to vote on the sale of Auckland Council's airport shares, depending on the outcome of a review into potential conflicts of interest.

The Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward councillor updated her declaration to include both financial interests.

North Shore ward councillor Chris Darby also filed an updated declaration showing that his wife has a financial interest in Auckland airport.

Fairey said she did not previously think she was required to include in her declaration the shares her partner bought prior to their relationship.

Wood has been stood down from his role as Minister of Transport because he has not sold the shares after being asked multiple times to do so.

A spokesperson said Auckland Council is still working through the conflict of interest situation and has received advice that can’t be shared because it is legally privileged.

Watch: Journalists ask why they can't access Auckland mayor's budget update.

The council has been unable to confirm how many councillors are affected by the shareholding situation which could impact Thursday’s vote.

Between the 20 councillors and the mayor, there are usually 21 votes on governing body decisions. If Fairey and Darbycan’t vote, this will reduce to 19 votes. If any councillor abstains, resulting in a tie, the mayor, as chair, could have a casting vote for his budget proposal.

Mayor Wayne Brown used his casting vote for the first time in March to pull Auckland Council out of sector group Local Government New Zealand.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Auditor-General, which advises councils facing financial conflicts of interest, said one option the council has is to apply for a declaration for conflicted councillors from the Auditor-General before participating in the vote.

The Local Authorities (Members’ Interests) Act 1968 regulates how councils deal with conflicts of interest.

According to information on the website of the Office of the Auditor-General, the Act prohibits members of regional councils from discussing or voting on any matter they have a financial interest in unless their interest is "in common with the public".

“A councillor can apply to the Auditor-General for an exemption from this rule or for a declaration that the rule does not apply in a particular instance,” the website states.

The Auditor-General can grant an exemption or declaration if they are satisfied that the councillor's financial interest is so remote or insignificant that it would not reasonably be regarded as likely to influence their participation in the matter; that council's business would be impeded if the councillor could not take part; or it is in the public interest for the councillor to participate despite their financial interest, the website states.