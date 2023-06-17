Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's top press secretary at centre of 'dip shits' email controversy

Stuff can reveal Kate Gourdie requested the distribution of emails which contained personal abuse of Auckland councillors, including calling them “dip shits”.

Mayor Wayne Brown’s head of communications, Kate Gourdie, requested the distribution of emails which contained personal abuse of Auckland councillors, including calling them “dip shits”.

A collection of emails, sent from constituents to Brown, was forwarded to councillors earlier this month from the mayoral account. The emails largely voiced public support for Brown and his plan to sell council’s $2bn shares in Auckland Airport.

Some of the emails also contained personal abuse about Brown’s fellow elected members, including one which said: “Which of the dip shits councillors are against the sale of the airport? Shame you can't kick there ass as that's where there brains are”.

Others wrote that the city had been run by “inexperienced fools” and implored the mayor to name which councillors were not supporting the airport sale, saying they should “quit en masse”.

Constituents had emailed Brown around the time of a shambolic event where mayoral staff initially refused some media access to a speech he was giving – where Brown called councillors “not particularly financially literate”.

At the time, Brown distanced himself from the situation, saying he hadn’t forwarded the emails and didn’t know they were being rounded up either.

Brown said a staff member had done it “in a fit of excitement”.

Gourdie’s comment on the situation was also documented at the time. Media reported her saying “a member of the team that has control of his inbox” was responsible for pressing send.

But what Gourdie didn’t say, was she’d requested for it to be done – issuing an instruction for emails to be rounded up, specifically so that they could be sent to councillors.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kate Gourdie with other mayoral staff on the day she requested the distribution of emails which contained personal abuse of Auckland councillors.

Stuff has obtained one of Gourdie’s communications, from the same day the emails were sent from the mayoral account.

Time stamped at 3:08pm on June 1, Gourdie’s instructions to a council colleague read: “...can you please collate all of the correspondence from today in one document to share with councillors at 5pm (both negative and positive)”.

Stuff presented Gourdie with a copy of her message and a list of questions – including why she gave the instruction, why she had someone else do the work for her and whether she regretted it.

Gourdie did not answer those questions.

Instead, she deferred to a response supplied to Stuff by a less senior mayoral press secretary.

David White/Stuff Kate Gourdie ran PR for Leo Molloy’s failed campaign to become Auckland mayor, before being hired by Wayne Brown.

That statement, from the mayor’s office, included an apology for “personal insults or abusive language towards councillors”.

“A staff member in the mayor’s office was instructed to collate correspondence the mayor had received from the public (both positive and negative) so it could be shared with councillors,” the statement said.

“The purpose was to provide councillors with a transparent snapshot of the feedback that had been received by the public on the mayor’s budget proposal – which is why it included both positive and negative feedback.

“A mistake was made by not removing or redacting correspondence that included personal insults or abusive language towards councillors. We apologise for that mistake and for the offence caused. We have addressed the matter to ensure it does not reoccur, and we consider the matter is dealt with.”

The statement also said “receiving public feedback is one of the more important functions of elected members” and “there is nothing inappropriate with sharing feedback between elected members.”

Specific questions for the mayor were not addressed. Those questions from Stuff including whether Brown knew about Gourdie’s involvement in the situation.

Brown also did not address whether he considered Gourdie’s behaviour befitting of someone in her role – head of communications and government relations.

Ricky Wilson and Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Watch: Journalists ask why they can't access Auckland mayor's budget update.

At the time the emails were forwarded, councillor Richard Hills replied asking why they had been sent – pointing out some were from well-known trolls.

Stuff also asked councillors what they made of Gourdie’s involvement in the emails.

Angela Dalton said in her opinion, there seemed to be a culture of intimidation coming from the mayor’s office.

“If it’s staff as well, it’s of significant concern,” Dalton said.

Josephine Bartley said she did not understand the point of sending the messages.

“It’s pretty short-sighted and does nothing to further growing an environment where we can all work together.”

Christine Fletcher said the emails “were not helpful”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Kate Gourdie didn’t want to answer questions from Stuff.

Gourdie was a reporter for TVNZ and what was then known as 3 News, before quitting journalism for PR. She has worked for the New Zealand Racing Board, the TAB, SkyCity and was part of Leo Molloy’s failed bid to become Auckland mayor.

She was appointed by Brown five months after his election on October 8, taking over work previously done by Brown advisor Matthew Hooton.

The email bundle Gourdie requested to be gathered included supporters from outside Auckland, but also people concerned about the mayoral office’s initial refusal to let media into his speech event: “...all media need to be able to question you on your proposals for the city as well. As a ratepayer I want to hear your answers as it’s very important decisions that you’re making on behalf of all of us.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said some councillors were “not particularly financially literate” and lobbed personal criticisms at the launch of his updated budget proposal on June 1.

At that event, mayoral press secretary Josh Van Veen said: “We invited a select few journalists from media outlets who we feel were best able to convey the mayor’s message and Stuff isn’t one of them.”

But Gourdie gave a different response, saying the event was invitation only because of limited capacity in the room.

After the debacle of the budget launch, chairman of the Media Freedom Committee and RNZ’s head of news, Richard Sutherland, wrote to Brown criticising the exclusion of journalists from the meeting.

“Attempting to exclude journalists is an affront to the democratic process and an insult to voters,” Sutherland said.