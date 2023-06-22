Auckland Council approves consultation documents for Māori seats following lengthy debate

The Manawatū District Council has overturned its previous decision and voted for Māori wards.

Auckland Council has approved public consultation documents regarding the establishment of Māori seats on the council governing body.

Following public, iwi and hapū consultation, council will decide in October whether to introduce the seats in time for the 2025 local elections.

One obstacle the council had to navigate, while considering Māori seats, was Auckland’s amalgamation legislation which caps the number of ward seats at 20.

The council previously agreed ‘in principle’ to introduce Māori seats, so long as the amalgamation legislation, requiring the cap, was removed.

The changes are currently before parliament.

The topic raised debate regarding education about local government, and whether the Independent Māori Statutory Board (IMSB)– the watchdog responsible for ensuring council are meeting their Tiriti o Waitangi obligations – counted as ‘Māori representation’ in council already.

Both the IMSB and Councillor Alf Filipaina put forward an amendment which proposed removing any reference to the IMSB from the consultation document, saying it would confuse Aucklanders into thinking the IMSB counted as ‘Māori seats’.

Councillor Kerrin Leoni seconded the motion.

However, councillors against the amendment, argued that council could be hiding information from the public, that the IMSB already represented Māori voices, and that many Aucklanders weren’t even aware there was an IMSB.

“The level of [civics] awareness is woeful. When it comes to the IMSB, why haven't we identified there are nine people on the IMSB, two of whom serve on committees and have full voting rights?” Councillor John Watson asked.

The IMSB have voting powers within council committees, but not on the governing body or budgets.

The amended motion failed 9 votes to 12, however the original motion passed, meaning mentions of the IMSB will not be removed from the documents.

What would Māori seats look like in Auckland?

Māori seats are dedicated seats on the governing bodyfor Māori representatives.

Aucklanders will be asked their views on whether to keep the status quo, or adopt the ”parliamentary model” which would create seats based on the size of the Māori electoral roll; or adding a third, an appointed seat which would require new legislation, and may not occur in time for the 2025 election.

Auckland has the largest population of Māori, consisting of both mana whenua and mātāwaka (Māori that don’t whakapapa to Auckland).

There are two ways to fill a Māori seat; by election – by voters on the Māori Electoral Roll – or by appointment by the governing body.

In the context of Auckland Council, there would need to be legislative change to allow appointments to any Māori seats to be made to the governing body.

Consultation will consider whether seats would be in addition to, or alongside the continuation of the IMSB.

The IMSB supports the Royal Commission model for the city, which although would require legislation change, would see a mana whenua seat included.

Public consultation will conclude in October, soon after council will make a decision.

The budget for the engagement plan is $189-204k.