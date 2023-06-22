Auckland Council to have acting CEO from July

Phil Wilson has been appointed as acting chief executive officer of Auckland Council from July 3.

An acting chief executive officer has been appointed to Auckland Council from early July.

Phil Wilson is currently the council’s director of governance and CCO partnerships and takes on the chief executive role from July 3, when current chief executive Jim Stabback departs.

Wilson has held multiple senior management roles at Auckland Council, including chief of staff, and was general manager of HR and communications at Manukau City Council.

Stabback resigned from his position as chief exectuive in February.

Michael Wood, then Minister for Auckland, described Stabback as “a stand-up person with a real passion for Auckland and with strong capabilities”.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said Wilson has the skills and experience to lead the council while the process to recruit a new CEO continues. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“Phil has been in the local government sector for over 30 years and is well respected by staff, councillors, local boards and CCOs,” Brown said.

“He has the right management skills and knowledge to guide the organisation until we appoint a permanent CEO. He will ensure that the council is well positioned to tackle key issues such as the Long-term Plan and storm recovery plan.”

Brown thanked Stabback for guiding the council through a difficult period, including passing a difficult annual budget.