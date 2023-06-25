Anonymous feedback to Auckland Transport will have names afterall

One third of a three-pronged cycle network has been given a green light by Auckland Transport’s board of directors who will decide the fate of a third section on Tuesday. (File photo)

The chair of an Auckland Council committee asked Auckland Transport to keep councillors’ names off feedback for a project that has become a political hot potato, but names will now be attached after another councillor raised concern about the process.

Auckland Transport’s board will decide the fate of the Great North Road improvements project at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, having already approved the project in 2021 before it was put on hold following the October 2022 local election.

AT’s board considered the project in February along with two other projects that make up the Inner West Corridor Projects and approved it subject to feedback from the council’s transport and infrastructure committee (TIC).

Papers released ahead of Tuesday’s meeting include feedback from councillors with a note at the top that states: “Individual councillor feedback is anonymous at the request of the TIC Chair”, referring to Albany ward councillor John Watson.

North Shore councillor Chris Darby took exception to the anonymising of the feedback which he said was “quite irregular”.

Darby said when the project was presented to the committee in March, it wasn’t asked for a committee response.

“It’s rather odd to have individual councillors give feedback but we were invited to do that.”

Darby requested the names be attached to the feedback and on Friday afternoon the feedback was due to be republished on AT’s website with names included.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland councillor Chris Darby was concerned that feedback from councillors to Auckand Transport had been anonymised.

Watson said the decision over the Great North Road project had proven to be “a bit of a political hot potato” but rested with the AT board, not Auckland Council.

He said AT decided to get the committee’s feedback and councillors had a site visit, then those who were interested gave their written views.

The veteran councillor said he was told AT’s intention was to collate all the individual pieces of feedback and make summary comments on the numbers for and against, as well as any worthwhile points from the committee.

“I said to them ‘given that it’s feedback from the committee as a whole that’s been sought, it’s not necessary to have individual councillors identified because you’re summarising the committee’s view.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland Transport chief executive Dean Kimpton talks to Stuff reporter Todd Niall about what needs fixing across Auckland's transport system.

The feedback released with names on Friday shows that Watson has concerns with the current design and proposes design changes to reduce the project’s cost.

Similarly, deputy mayor Simpson wants AT to review design and construction plans to find cost savings, as does Wayne Walker.

Angela Dalton, Julie Fairey and Darby all wrote in support of the project with no requests for changes, while the latter two councillors referred to detailed feedback in a February letter to AT from nine councillors supporting the project.

The $28.1 million project includes improvements for buses, pedestrians and cyclists. Waka Kotahi has confirmed $12.5m of funding for the project.