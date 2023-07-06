Auckland councillor questions emergency review which could have helped during January flooding

Former police commissioner Mike Bush found Auckland Council was "not prepared for an event of the magnitude" of the January 27 floods in his independent review.

An Auckland councillor has questioned why a review of Auckland’s emergency management took four years and whether an earlier delivery could have helped the city better prepare for this year’s weather emergencies.

In 2019, the auditor-general started a review of how effectively Auckland Council is building its resilience and preparedness to respond to disasters.

The initial audit identified substantial concerns around lack of preparedness, but the review was stopped during the Covid-19 outbreak and not restarted until late 2022.

Released last week, the final report found that Auckland Council was better positioned to carry out its emergency management functions in 2023 compared to 2019, but still has much to do to improve its emergency preparedness.

North Shore ward councillor Chris Darby said he has no issue with the review’s recommendations but wonders how differently prepared the region might have been for this year’s flooding and cyclone events “if the review had landed in 2020 when it was due, and we had responded to the recommendations”.

Deputy auditor-general Andrew McConnell said work started on the review in mid-2019 and it was still in progress when the Covid-19 pandemic emerged in early 2020.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Camphora Place in Ranui was evacuated due to severe weather on January 27, 2023.

“Audit timelines and scopes can, and frequently do, change in the initial stages as we learn more about the topic and start reviewing evidence,” McConnell said.

“Sometimes we need to follow up with organisations to get additional evidence and that can affect timelines.”

The report shows that when the audit restarted in the second half of 2022, it assessed the council’s progress since 2019 and found changes had been made in response to the auditor-general’s draft findings and lessons had been learnt from emergencies in the intervening years.

Improvements included Auckland Emergency Management being fully staffed, a more focused and prioritised emergency management work programme under way, and a structured training programme was re-established.

Auditor-general John Ryan said while this progress is encouraging, there is still much work to do, including the need for a clear strategy and plan for working with communities to build resilience and strengthen working relationships with Māori.

The council’s emergency management work also needs more close monitoring and governance oversight, he said.

OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR-GENERAL Auditor-General John Ryan said Auckland Emergency Management has made progress since 2019 but there is still much to be done to improve the council’s emergency preparedness.

Ryan’s recommendations include updating and finalising the Civil Defence and Emergency group plan and regular emergency management readiness exercises – both recommendations also made by the review into the January 2023 flood response carried out by former police commissioner Mike Bush.

“The overlap in these recommendations reinforces their importance,” said Ryan, who will follow up both his own recommendations and those from Bush’s review in 12 months.

Auckland Council’s acting chief executive Phil Wilson said the council already has actions underway or planned that will address most issues raised.

“This includes working on community resilience, strengthened working relationships with Māori, testing of systems and processes, event evaluation and lessons learnt,” Wilson said.

“Our next steps are to review the report’s recommendations alongside those actions that are already underway to ensure all are covered.”

Chair of the council’s civil defence and emergency management committee, Sharon Stewart, said her committee has given staff a deadline for providing a new emergency management plan with the draft to be presented to councillors this month.