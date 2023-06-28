$28m cycleways project gets green light, despite Auckland councillors voting no

Auckland Transport’s board of directors voted for the Great North Road improvements project to go ahead, which includes measures for cyclists, pedestrians and buses.

A $28.1m upgrade, part of the Urban Cycleways Programme – including drainage, streetscaping and safety improvements – has been approved for Auckland’s Great North Rd.

Auckland Transport’s board of directors gave the green light, even though the two city councillors on the board voted against it.

The project had been on hold since the new council was elected in October, amid concern too much was being spent on cycle projects.

A cheaper “plan B” was rejected by AT’s board on Tuesday.

After eight years in the planning, and two years on from construction being approved, an Auckland Transport project finally had its fate decided on Tuesday.

Most of Auckland Transport’s board of directors voted to get on with the full Great North Rd improvement scheme, but the two Auckland councillors who sit on the board – Mike Lee and Andy Baker – voted against it.

Lee has opposed the project, which lies in his Waitematā and Gulf Islands ward, since he was returned to council in October.

Consultation started in 2015 and the AT board approved construction in October 2021, but the project was put on hold after the October local government election amid concern too much was being spent on cycle projects.

READ MORE:

* Anonymous feedback to Auckland Transport will have names afterall

* Auckland Transport approves cycleways again, but only partially

* Plan for bike paths through central Auckland suburbs shelved



While it falls under the Urban Cycleways Programme, the project also includes pedestrian crossings, bus lanes, bus stops, drainage, streetscape and safety improvements. Consultation showed the community was in favour of it.

Budgeted at $28.1m, the full scheme has $12.5m funding approved from Waka Kotahi. But with AT’s budget stretched, board members were given a watered down, $19.4m “plan B” to consider.

Chair of the Grey Lynn Business Association Paul Stephenson said most businesses in the area support the full scheme, but would not like “dribbling upgrades” and a “staggered solution which may not happen”.

Stephenson said that after detailed discussions and trade-offs, plan B had been devised in secret.

Auckland Council/Supplied The Great North Road improvements (highlighted bottom right) were part of a proposed cycle network from Pt Chevalier to Karangahape Rd.

“In my point of view, that’s appalling.”

He said the project has interlocking safety components and the reduced proposal “downgrades those components”.

The community had not been consulted about plan B.

Acting board chair Wayne Donnelly said there was not a low-cost option that adequately addressed all the purposes of the project – “we do the full scheme or leave it”.

Other directors spoke of their concern that children and older people have safe transport options.

“They need opportunities to be able to move around and live a good life – it’s about place making,” said board member Nicole Rosie, who is also chief executive of Waka Kotahi.

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF Auckland Transport's new cycling leaders on getting the city on two wheels. (First published October 2022)

Lee said a disproportionate amount of time had been taken up with the issue since he had been re-elected.

“I think it’s time to move on, I think we need to go back to the drawing board.”

While Franklin ward councillor Andy Baker said he was not opposed to what the project was trying to achieve, but he wouldn’t support it because he wanted to see the work done in a different way.

In February, AT’s board agreed to support the project subject to funding and the support of Auckland Council’s transport and infrastructure committee.

Recent feedback from other councillors was largely supportive.