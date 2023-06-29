Wayne Brown labels government move 'bombing run'

Government ministers looking at changes to Auckland’s light rail route – without consulting Auckland Council – has been described as a “bombing run” by mayor Wayne Brown.

Brown said he found out on Thursday that the Ministers of Finance and Housing, Grant Robertson and Megan Woods, had directed Kāinga Ora to look into establishing a special development project (SDP) on the route.

And, he’s not taken kindly to it.

“I think that the light rail has some merit, but this is not how you do it,” Brown said at a council meeting today. “Enough is enough, surprises from the Minister of Housing in the South Island telling us what to do here is not welcome.”

Councillor Christine Fletcher said parts of her ward, Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa, were devastated by flooding earlier this year and she was shocked to hear of the directive given for an area vulnerable to flooding.

Fletcher brought the issue to Thursday’s extraordinary governing body meeting. She described the matter as equivalent to the government dropping a nuclear bomb on Auckland, before withdrawing her comment after councillors objected.

“In terms of metaphors, I do tend to get myself into bother from time to time,” Fletcher said.

Lawrence Smith, Ricky Wilson/Stuff Mayor Wayne Brown displayed a range of emotions during day one of discussions over Auckland Council's budget.

She also described the situation as a “betrayal”.

“This was a betrayal of trust to the council and shows extraordinary arrogance of the government,” Fletcher said.

Auckland Council’s head of strategy Megan Tyler said the instructions to Kāinga Ora are to look into whether an investigation into urban development along the light rail corridor should happen.

Chair of Auckland Light Rail Limited, Dame Fran Wilde, said the directive to Kāinga Ora shows commitment from the Crown to light rail along the 24-kilometre corridor between the city centre and Māngere, and, “a desire to achieve the best outcomes for Tāmaki Makaurau – particularly ALR’s objectives for enabling tens of thousands of new homes and jobs”.

The Crown company was looking into implications of the SDP on its planning programme, including Notices of Requirement and associated Auckland Council-led plan changes, Wildesaid

Councillors have formally asked the mayor to contact the Prime Minister and Ministers of Finance and Housing and request the instruction be withdrawn until the ministers discuss it with Auckland Light Rail sponsors, including Auckland Council.

Minister of Housing Megan Woods said the direction is just the beginning of a consultative process alongside Auckland Council before a decision is made.

“I have asked housing officials to work with their counterparts at Auckland Council to once again explain the process. This direction does not change anything already underway for the Council or ALR Ltd,” Wood said.

“Ministers still expect Auckland Council to continue the work it is doing to deliver a comprehensive variation to its Unitary Plan to enable intensification in the proposed ALR corridor, as ALR Ltd’s work on the urban business case needs to continue.”