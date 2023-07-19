'Strong case' for changing Waiheke ferry status - report finds

Protesters are angry at Fullers and say they want action from the Government.

Waka Kotahi has published a report looking into the exempt status of Fullers360 Waiheke Island ferry service – eight months after it was finished.

The consultant’s report was completed in November 2022 and released on Wednesday, with large swathes redacted, and accompanied by notes from Waka Kotahi that point out errors in the report and state that the agency had sought legal advice on its next steps in the ongoing investigation.

Titled Review of the Exempt Status of Fullers360 Waiheke Ferry Service, the report concluded that there is a “strong case for changing the status” of the Waiheke service.

Fullers360 runs services to the Hauraki Gulf island from downtown Auckland, under an exemption introduced in 2011. The service sits outside Auckland’s public transport system.

The service has been plagued by disruptions and on Sunday island residents protested the ferry company’s recent 19% fare hike.

In July 2022, after concern over cancellations and residents missing out on fare subsidies available on other services, the Minister of Transport requested that Waka Kotahi investigate whether the Waiheke service can legally be required to be provided under contract to Auckland Transport.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A Fullers360 ferry departs Mātiatia terminal on Waiheke Auckland.

In August 2022, consultant Barry Kidd was engaged to assess the situation and concluded that “there is a strong case for changing the status of the Waiheke Ferry Service from exempt to contracted”.

His report stated that Auckland Transport (AT) had consistently identified the service as integral to the region’s public transport network and for many island residents was their only transport link to Auckland City with access to employment, tertiary education and training, and medical services.

Residents had not been able to take advantage of public transport discounts, including a 50% discount for community service cardholders.

However, the report warned that residents' concerns may not be solved by removing the exemption, which “may in fact exacerbate some of them”.

David White/Stuff Ferry passengers queue down Quay Street in downtown Auckland at Labour Weekend 2022.

Fare reductions were likely to increase demand, particularly over summer weekends, when there were already capacity issues.

The service appeared to be performing at least as well as, and possibly better than, contracted services, the report stated.

Waka Kotahi’s cover note stated that the consultant’s assessment is not the view of the agency and the report is one input into an ongoing investigation.

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne said the company wants Waka Kotahi to publish a recommendation to the Minister of Transport as a matter of urgency.

“The notion that the exempt status of the Waiheke Island service prevents the Government subsidising fares is not accurate, noting that subsidies already apply on exempt integral routes,” Horne said.

Concerns over the island’s ferry services have rumbled on for years. Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne fronted up to island residents at a public meeting about the service in June 2019.

There were no barriers to the Government further subsidising or funding ferry fares for residents, he said. Around 20% of residents already access free ferry travel with the SuperGold Card.

“As a commercial business, we would require funding to provide passengers with reduced fares, without which the service would not be commercially viable.”

Fullers360 has made a $30 million loss over the last three years due to factors including Covid-19 and unprecedented weather events, while continuing to provide essential services continuously to the island, he said.