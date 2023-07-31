High court won't stop mature trees being cut down on Auckland maunga

A local opponent of the removal of mature trees from Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond should have acted sooner, the High Court in Auckland found when it declined Shirley Waru’s request to stop tree felling this week.

On Thursday afternoon, work continued to remove trees from Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond as the High Court heard Waru’s request for a court-ordered halt to the felling.

The issue of exotic trees on the 14 tūpuna maunga (ancestral mountains) administered by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority has been contentious for Aucklanders.

The authority was granted resource consent in September 2021 to remove 437 exotic trees from Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond.

Waru asked the court to intervene this week with the intention of seeking a review of that consent.

On Wednesday, Waru was among a group of opponents who temporarily stopped tree felling at the maunga.

Early Thursday, opponents tried to prevent contractors from driving through the reserve’s gates, however the workers walked in and continued tree removal work.

Tupuna Maunga Authority/Supplied Remnants of terraces and midden remain at Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond which was a prominent Māori pā.

That afternoon, Justice Gerard van Bohemen heard Waru’s request via teleconference. He issued his written judgement on Friday morning.

In the decision, Justice van Bohemen said that in August 2022, Waru’s lawyer wrote to the Maunga Authority and Auckland Council drawing attention to a March 2022 Court of Appeal decision that upheld a challenge to a resource consent for the authority to remove 392 exotic trees from another maunga, Ōwairaka Mt Albert.

Referring to that decision, Waru’s lawyer sought confirmation that the council organisations would not rely on the 2021 consent to fell trees on Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond.

The authority replied that it didn’t accept that the Court of Appeal’s decision on Ōwairaka Mt Albert applied to Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond.

“It appears there was no further correspondence on this matter,” Justice van Bohemen wrote.

David White/Stuff A crane removed large pines from the maunga on Thursday morning.

In November 2022, Waru took part in the authority’s public notification process to amend its Tūpuna Maunga Integrated Management Plan which included removing 442 non-native trees and shrubs from the maunga.

Then, on July 13, the authority wrote to local residents advising that trees had been damaged on Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond as a result of February floods and Cyclone Gabrielle and up to 60 trees would be removed in July.

Van Bohemen wrote that the authority’s current plan is to fell only 60 trees – “the 30 biggest trees have already been felled, and the remainder are bushes rather than large trees”.

“Given that the proposal is well advanced and will be completed within a matter of days, and that Ms Waru’s objective is to test the Maunga Authority’s right to cut down the much larger number of trees authorised by the resource consent, I do not consider it appropriate to require a halt to this limited project.”

Stuff A fallen tree lay sprawled on a playground at Ōtāhuhu Mt Richmond on Thursday as contractors worked on the other side of the maunga.

Waru had, had ample opportunity to challenge the resource consent in the 16 months since the Court of Appeal decision on Ōwairaka Mt Albert and has “ample time” to bring an application for a review of the consent before more trees are felled, he wrote.

“I also accept that to halt the felling now would add unnecessary cost and disruption to the Maunga Authority.”

On Friday, Waru said there would be no trees left to save once the work was done.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority has not responded to Stuff’’s request for comment on the decision.