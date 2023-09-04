Why has Auckland Council turned its back on a $10m airport dividend?

Auckland Council’s sale of a 7% stake in Auckland International Airport, earning $833 million, brings the curtain down on a 10-month saga over the potential sale of any, all, or some of their shareholding.

The shares sale, announced Friday, came against a backdrop where last week, Auckland Council learnt it was set to earn a $10.6m dividend after the airport company reported an after tax profit of $43.2m.

So if the airport has returned to profit, why sell the shares?

In December, Auckland faced a projected $295m budget gap for the current financial year. Its then new mayor Wayne Brown proposed selling the council’s entire 18% stake in the airport to fill that gap.

Then after severe weather pummelled Auckland in January and February, the fix-up bill widened the budget gap. And rising interest rates, felt by everyone from homeowners to councils, added to the hole.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A Māngere home was lifted off its foundations during flooding in early 2023. (File photo)

So by the time June rolled around and councillors were set to decide on the share sale and vote on the budget, the projected gap had widened to $325m, and Brown doubled down on his intention to sell all the shares.

Why didn't they sell all the shares then?

Not all councillors agreed with the proposal to sell the shares and tensions grew as the budget vote approached, with the mayor calling out those councillors who didn't agree with him.

There was a moment of breath-holding when it was discovered on the eve of the budget decision that several councillors, or their spouses, owned airport shares and may have a conflict of interest in the decision.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Minister of Transport Michael Wood answers journalists questions about his Auckland Airport shares in June.

The shares also proved problematic for MP Michael Wood, who at the time was Minister of Transport, and Minister for Auckland, because he had retained undisclosed airport shares. As a result, Wood lost his ministerial positions.

In the end, those councillors were able to take part fully in what ended up being a two-day marathon budget debate, primarily centred around the sale of the airport shares and debt.

Why was it so drawn out?

Some councillors were opposed to asset sales and others, like the Manurewa-Papakura ward’s Angela Dalton, have argued the airport shares are a strategic asset and selling them would mean ratepayers would miss out on the long term gain from dividends.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Council has sold part of its shareholding in Auckland Airport to make way for more debt required to pay for projects such as the City Rail Link, pictured in September 2022. (File photo)

But debt was a major concern for councillors who know the city faces looming bills to finish the City Rail Link and buy out properties vulnerable to storms. Ultimately, a compromise was reached to sell a 7% stake and use the profits to pay down debt. The alternative was a hike in rates.

So who bought the shares?

The shares were sold in three blocks. The first two blocks (36% of the shares sold) went to two large institutions – pension funds or wealth funds. One was from New Zealand and the other from Australia, the council’s treasurer John Bishop told Stuff.

The third and largest block went, via financial services firm UBS, to institutional investors and brokers who manage portfolios for clients.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff An Air New Zealand Airbus A321 on the runway at Auckland Airport.

Does that mean I can buy shares in the airport?

Auckland International Airport is listed on the NZX stock exchange so anyone can buy shares in the airport through a broker.

What does it mean for the rest of the council’s shares?

The council hangs on to an 11.08% stake in the airport and will earn around $6.5m in dividends due in October.