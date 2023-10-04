Where the $6 million axe fell at Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport chief executive Dean Kimpton talks to Stuff reporter Todd Niall about what needs fixing across Auckland's transport system.

Auckland Transport has paid an average of $40,000 to employees made redundant in a cost-cutting process that cost $6 million.

Details released to Stuff in response to a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request show which parts of the transport agency shed staff in a council-wide process that has so far cost $8m.

The most jobs went from the organisation’s large Integrated Networks department, where 39 roles were cut.

That department oversees road maintenance, consents, public transport development, infrastructure delivery, flood recovery work, the environment programme and asset management.

Prior to the organisational reshuffle, it also included the public transport services team which now reports directly to the executive general manager of public transport services, Stacey van der Putten.

Other teams where jobs were axed include: customer experience (33), human resources (19), technology (15), communications and engagement (12), planning (7) and safety (4).

Service delivery and finance each cut nine positions.

An AT spokesperson said in a statement that the wage and salary savings from cutting the 147 roles were greater than the one-off $6 million cost of the redundancies.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Transport has spent $6m making 147 people redundant at the public transport agency.

AT chief executive Dean Kimpton said the re-structure was a direct response to “significant financial pressure facing AT and the Council group” and was designed to cut ongoing costs.

“Most of the roles affected were in business support areas, with few frontline staff affected by the change process,” Kimpton said.

The public transport authority is now looking at what further structural changes are needed “to set the organisation up for success over coming years, following the strong mandate for change we’ve been given by Auckland Council and our communities”, he said.

Workers have also been made redundant at Auckland Council, Watercare, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and the urban regeneration and property agency, Eke Panuku, in response to a growing gap between council income and costs that hit the organisations’ budgets hard.