Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown's chief press secretary Kate Lynch resigns

Kate Lynch has resigned from her full-time role in the office of Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, with the job of managing the media passing into the fourth pair of hands in just under 12 months.

Brown has confirmed that Lynch is leaving her full-time position as head of communications and government relations in the mayoral office to pursue other opportunities.

Lynch said she would stay on in an advisory capacity to provide strategic communications support to the mayoral office after the election.

“If anyone can get a good deal for Auckland, it’s Wayne,” Lynch said.

Lynch’s relationship with media has at times been thorny with her team accused of cherry-picking journalists to attend the mayor’s revised budget event in early June.

After the start of the mayor’s speech was disrupted, mayoral head of staff Max Hardie stepped in to allow media in.

Later that day, a collection of emails containing personal abuse of Auckland councillors was sent to councillors from the mayoral account. It was later revealed through a leaked email that Lynch had been the person who requested the emails be sent out.

Prior to joining the mayoral office in March, Lynch - then using the surname Gourdie - worked for Leo Molloy on his aborted 2022 run for mayor.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Mayoral staff, Kate Lynch, Josh Van Veen and Chris Mathews, after a furore with media at Mayor Wayne Brown’s speech on his refreshed budget proposal.

She joined the mayoral office in March, working with senior communications manager Mapihi Opai and taking over public relations work that had until then been covered by high profile political commentator and strategic consultant Matthew Hooton.

In April, former Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Josh Van Veen joined the mayoral communications team as press secretary.

That whole team has now disbanded with Opai leaving in July and van Veen recently moving to a policy advisory role within the mayoral office.

A freshly recruited senior communications advisor now holds the fort on the media front for Brown.