Airport shares may be sold as Wellington council seeks to boost coffers

The Wellington City Council has released information showing the projects that will be cut and changed in order to reduce the size of the city's capital spending programme, The Post reports.

It is the first look at the council's plan for the next 10 years, after a series of workshops for councillors on how to deal with the escalating costs of projects like the Town Hall.

As part of the long-term plan, the council also proposes selling its 34% shareholding in the Wellington Airport, valued at $278 million, along with other assets like ground leases on the waterfront. The funds would be used to create a diversified investment fund for resilience in the face of earthquakes or other natural disasters.

Among the projects on the cutting room floor are the upgrade to the Khandallah Pool, an $81m reduction in the bike network through less separation between bikes and vehicles, and the deferral of $26m of road maintenance costs.

But in some areas capital expenditure will increase. The council proposes to increase spending on projects near the Town Hall including the basement under Civic Square and the Capital E building, allocating $240m to these.

The council is also likely to exceed 225% of its self-imposed debt-to-revenue ratio for some years within the next ten, but will remain within the 280% cap imposed by the Local Government Funding Agency.

Many recent decisions, including a proposal to start a support fund for businesses during the Golden Mile changes, have also been dropped.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said the proposed long-term plan was "far from an austerity budget" and people voted for her to continue investing in the city.

The plan also gives a range of forecast rates increases of between 5% and 8% for the next 10 years.

Whanau said that rates increases are likely to be higher than the 5% to 8% range in the earlier years covered by the long-term plan.