Why the Waiheke ferry is public transport but fares won't be regulated

The government won’t step in to regulate ferry fares on the downtown Auckland to Waiheke route even though its been deemed an integral part of Auckland’s public transport network.

A Waka Kotahi recommendation to outgoing Minister of Transport David Parker from September was released under the Official Information Act on Friday.

It shows that although the ferry service was deemed integral, criteria were not met for fares to be regulated.

The final advice comes after years of reviews following strong criticism from Waiheke residents over steep fares, long queues and service cancellations.

Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley said the advice has serious implications for the island’s community which “already faces significantly higher than average petrol costs, $25,000 lower than median household income, and the highest rate per capita of homelessness in Auckland”.

Handley said every other ferry service in Auckland is regulated and is subsidised as public transport.

“The Waka Kotahi recommendation states very clearly that there is no doubt that this ferry service meets the criteria as public transport. The stumbling blocks according to Waka Kotahi are competition on the route, and also that the provider is not making what’s called a super-profit,” she said.

Handley and Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick have been pushing for the removal of Fullers360’s exemption from the Public Transport Operating Model, which was introduced in 2011 to encourage councils to commercialise public transport services.

Erin Johnson/Stuff Ferries lined up at Auckland's downtown ferry terminal.

Waka Kotahi’s advice shows that for that to happen, the minister must be satisfied that the service is an integral part of the region’s public transport network and that it needs its fares to be regulated.

Following three reports, Crown Law advice and “Fullers360’s willingness to work with central and local government on delivering concessions to groups that government wishes to assist”, Waka Kotahi said “there is insufficient evidence to conclude that the service needs its fares to be regulated”.

SeaLink‘s car ferry service provided competition on the route, it said.

Handley said the local board thought Waka Kotahi had misread the competition report on the route, “and that this aspect of their advice to the minister is flawed”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Two publicly-funded electric ferries are being constructed at McMullen and Wing for Auckland Transport

Swarbrick said Waka Kotahi had spent two years “kicking the can down the road only to twiddle their thumbs”.

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne said he welcomed the recommendation to the minister, after what he described as a complicated and drawn out process. But he would have liked it to have been released six months ago as “the angst, particularly for a lot of island commuters and residents, continues to build”.

Horne said the company had been “robustly poked and prodded for years”.

”Having expert third parties investigate us thoroughly is quite satisfying, but doesn’t solve all of the emotional challenges.”

David White/Stuff Fullers360 struggled to meet demand for its services last summer due to a shortage of crew and the impact of Covid on staff. Passengers queue for the ferry to Waiheke from downtown Auckland on Labour Weekend 2022.

Horne said the government and Auckland Council could subsidise fares for specific groups, particularly on Waiheke, which they already do for SuperGold cardholders.

The Waiheke service relies on the peak tourist season to cover the costs for the year, he said.

“We lose money every year up to November, and if we don’t have a good summer, it’s really tough.”

Horne said the huge influx of summer tourists was difficult to manage as the company doesn’t have the capacity to take them all, and he welcomed new ferry company, Island Direct, which starts Waiheke services on Monday.

In 2019, then-minister of transport Phil Twyford asked the ferry company and Auckland Transport to work together to iron out problems with the service.

In June 2022, then-minister Michael Wood started a process to remove the company’s exemption to run the ferry outside the Public Transport Operating Model.

A review of the service, completed in November 2022 and released in July this year, found there was a “strong case for changing the status” of the service.

The ATHop one-way fare for the 42-minute journey from downtown Auckland to Mātiatia is $29.50 for an adult, $13 for a child aged five-15, and $29.50 for passengers aged 16-24.

While the ATHop fare for the 38-minute ferry journey from downtown Auckland to Half Moon Bay is $8.25 for an adult, $0 for a child aged five-12, $2.42 for a child aged 13-15, and $4.12 for passengers aged 16-24.