Hirschfeld controversy leaves RNZ at crossroads

Te Kāea RNZ General Manager of Production Carol Hirschfeld has resigned effective immediately after revelations she misled her boss about a meeting she had with Minister of Broadcasting Clare Curran in December.

OPINION: Communication Minister Clare Curran's shambolic handling of the Carol Hirschfeld saga has already destroyed the career of a respected broadcaster.

Unless new information emerges, Curran herself is likely to survive. But the fallout over Hirschfeld's abrupt resignation for misleading her bosses over a meeting with the minister casts a shadow over future plans for Radio New Zealand as it stands at a crossroads.

Labour's election manifesto promised a $38 million boost for "quality programming and journalism", including plans to turn the State broadcaster into a fully multi-platform non-commercial entity, including a free to air television service.

SUPPLIED Paul Thompson, chief executive of Radio New Zealand.

Hirschfeld was seen as pivotal to that proposal, known as RNZ+, not just because of her broadcasting background, but because she was also considered the most enthusiastic backer of the standalone TV channel championed by Curran.

But CEO Paul Thompson insists RNZ is bigger than one person.

MATT DUNCAN/STUFF Carol Hirschfeld was a high profile recruitment for RNZ and was seen as a coup for Paul Thompson.

"Carol was great and she was great on the team and she's contributed significantly to the plan along with a lot of other senior folk but RNZ and RNZ+ are much bigger than any one executive....and obviously we would be in a position to expand and recruit if we get the funding boost.

"The situation remains the same, it's a different mix of people, but we never rely on one person."

Hirschfeld was a high profile recruit for RNZ and was seen as a coup for Thompson.

Maarten Holl RNZ chair Richard Griffin.

But RNZ recently announced Hirschfeld was due to move into a new role as head of programming from next week, with another senior executive, Glen Scanlon, poised to take over as head of news.

Stuff has been told that the change was seen as a sideways move for Hirschfeld, while Scanlon's background in digital as a former Stuff editor points at the direction in which the State broadcaster is moving.

Hirschfeld was forced to stand down after Thompson confronted her with evidence that she had misled both him and the board for months over a meeting with Curran last December.

RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is standing by her Broadcasting Minister Clare Curran in the wake of the resignation of senior RNZ news executive Carol Hirschfeld. Ms Hirschfeld stepped down on Tuesday after misleading RNZ's chief executive over a meeting she had with Clare Curran late last year.

Hirschfeld had repeatedly told Thompson the meeting was by chance, when texts released on Wednesday showed that it was arranged over many months.

Hirschfeld's motivation for withholding the truth had not been explained, but there were suspicions within the RNZ hierarchy that Curran was seeking out allies for the standalone TV channel aspect of Labour's broadcasting manifesto, which she has championed.

Both Thompson and board chair Richard Griffin have made it clear they have a broader vision for the RNZ+ plan.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Communications Minister Clare Curran.

The fallout over Curran's meeting with Hirschfeld probably comes too late to affect the budget round, which is largely complete. But even before the controversy the RNZ+ proposal faced criticism, particularly for the TV channel aspect, which will put further pressure on the likes of Newshub and TVNZ in an increasingly fragmented media market.

There has also been pressure for the Government to make the funding contestable, along the lines of the NZ on Air model.

The other pressures, meanwhile, are the same as those faced in other budget areas; the government's books are tight and it is juggling competing priorities.

RNZ has been forced into a two track planning process while it waits for the May budget to decide its future; option one, according to Thompson, is the status quo. RNZ can live with that after a funding boost last year from National which put it on a firmer footing, Thompson says.

"The other track is if the policy is implemented that will be really exciting for us and allow us to accelerate and amplify that plan."

That plan revolved around a "strong, independent multimedia RNZ", but there were no plans to become "a full blown TV broadcaster".

"There's always been an argument about the definition of that but we're already running a TV channel, and occasionally we go full bore on it. Every day at 5pm Check Point is on it. We already have that capability and technology in a very fledgling way. We just see that as growing and getting better...so it's always been a question of saying this is part of what it will allow us to do, and a really exciting part, but the more exciting piece is the increase in programming, the depth of our journalism, the ability to do new things for new audiences, building our digital channels, and building our multi media which, would be available on your mobile phone, tv screen, on demand and live."

None of that was affected by Hirschfeld's departure.

"Carol's departure is not great but we've built a plan on how we're going to do the RNZ+ exercise and a whole range of people have contributed to that and I've led that thinking.

"It feels a bit rough today, this week, but I just want to assure people we will have a year or two to implement fully what's proposed. So we'll nail it."

- Stuff