Everyone is a beneficiary but the poor are still poor

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced three key changes to the country's benefit system, including lifting a sanction on solo mothers who do not name their child's father.

OPINION: The Household Economic Survey revealed 29 per cent of households receive government benefits and transfers, excluding superannuation.

According to the survey, "18.8 per cent of households earning more than $150,991, and 24 per cent of those earning between $100,001 and $150,000" are receiving some type of government financial assistance.

How did we come to the point where households earning more than $100k – and worse, more than $150k – are beneficiaries? Where did we, as a society, go wrong?

The Work and Income New Zealand website states a beneficiary is "a person who has been granted a benefit and also includes their partner if some or all of that benefit is payable to them".

123RF Almost 20 per cent of even the highest-earning households receive some form of Government support.

A benefit is "financial assistance from the Government". If you receive any form of financial assistance from the Government then you are a beneficiary – this includes student allowances, superannuation payments, tax credits etc.

I have debated colleagues about the term "beneficiary". Some think "beneficiary" shouldn't be used to label full-time workers who receive Working for Families tax credits, or superannuitants.

Some have argued that we should stop using it because it dehumanises members of our communities who are marginalised – that's a fair point. But therein lies the problem: households earning more than $100k are not marginalised.

A household earning more than $100k should not be receiving a benefit – in no way whatsoever should a household earning $150k receive a benefit. It is comical that 18.8 per cent of households earning more than $150,991 are beneficiaries.

Yes, there could be valid reasons for the odd high-income household to receive a benefit, for example, caring for a child with a disability or health condition is expensive. Those households are outliers and not the norm.

However, it seems that we have strayed from the purpose of the social welfare system, which, if we accept the mission of the Social Security Act 1938, was established to "safeguard the people of New Zealand from disabilities arising from age, sickness, widowhood, orphanhood, unemployment, or other exceptional conditions".

The expansion of the welfare system has meant there are 60 different types of benefits and payments available at the Work and Income New Zealand website.

The fact that we have allowed relatively high-income households to become beneficiaries means that we have normalised middle-class and upper middle-class welfare in this country.

I too was a beneficiary until earlier this month. My wife and I earn comfortable salaries as full-time academics in the university system, but we became beneficiaries when we had a baby last year.

The Government's Best Start "baby bonus" programme ensured the Inland Revenue Department deposited $60 into our joint bank account every week for an entire year. The "baby bonus" idea did not take our incomes into consideration at all. The Inland Reenue website says "the first year of Best Start is not income-tested so any family which meets the criteria can get the payment".

I have to admit that when the Best Start "baby bonus" payments stopped recently because our daughter turned 1, I missed seeing the Inland Revenue making deposits into my bank account because money usually flows one way in the Inland Revenue relationship.

Also, who wouldn't miss free money? No-one wants to have their total income reduced, which is why former Prime Minister John Key, who originally called the Working for Families scheme "a giant welfare package", back-tracked and retained the scheme out of fear of losing votes in the 2008 general election.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Steve Elers is a senior lecturer at Massey University in Palmerston North.

Inaction and a lack of push-back by successive governments has made it much more difficult to untangle the web of the welfare system.

If we accept the premise of welfare programmes such as the Best Start "baby bonus", which was established with good intentions, then such benefits should be targeted based on need rather than handed out to all and sundry who happen to have a baby.

According to recent data from Statistics NZ, one in four children in New Zealand lives in poverty after housing costs are deducted. Surely those kids need more help than the high-income earning households who are now also beneficiaries.

I, like perhaps many others, would be happy to pay more tax dollars if it was for those who are actually in poverty – yes, I know it's relative – to give them a helping hand, but not to the $100k club.

The expansion of the welfare system seems to have done nothing to alleviate the hardship of those the welfare system was designed for.

The fact that 18.8 per cent of households earning more than $150,991, and 24 per cent of those earning between $100,001 and $150,000 are now beneficiaries, means that we are in desperate need of a courageous overhaul of the welfare system.

Who is willing to do something about it?

* Steve Elers is a senior lecturer at Massey University in Palmerston North. He writes a weekly column for Stuff on issues pertinent to Manawatū and New Zealand society. Follow on Twitter @SteveElers