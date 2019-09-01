Judith Collins 2.0 may be the leader National need to take on Jacindamania in 2020

National MP Judith Collins became emotional as she spoke in support of the End Of Life Choice Bill's second reading.

OPINION: So, Judith Collins is writing a book.

This is political. Collins is gearing up for a leadership spill.

The tell-all book is set to include details about her family, time in government, and "deeply thrilling" tales guaranteed to surprise a few MPs.

In one fell swoop she'll gain huge media attention, cover and bury Dirty Politics claims, and refresh her image.

Perfect political leaders don't exist. Collins certainly carries baggage.

Her association with Cameron Slater and the Whaleoil blog and the conflict of interest regarding Oravida damaged her credibility.

But Collins has since proved herself to be an effective politician.

As National's housing spokesperson she inflicted lasting damage to KiwiBuild, Labour's flagship policy.

She kept on top of all the details and executed her task skilfully – Housing Minister Phil Twyford was removed from the portfolio.

There's a stark contrast between her grasp on policy and National Party leader Simon Bridges' inability this week to answer RNZ's reasonable questions about his party's own economic policies.

She understands policy and the media. Bridges has failed to demonstrate this recently.

It's this political nous that's seen public support for Collins at times overtake Bridges.

Since the start of this year, she's consistently polled neck and neck with Bridges for preferred prime minister in 1News Colmar Brunton polls.

In the latest Newshub Reid-Research poll, Collins climbed to 7.1 per cent, while support for Bridges fell to 4.2 per cent.

Imagine if she were unleashed on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. National need a credible leader experienced in crushing opponents. Collins could be up to the task.

National faces a serious challenge with Bridges as leader in election year which could disappear with Collins at the helm. He's got baggage too, and it may be worse than Collins'.

Remember Jami-Lee Ross? For those who don't, here's a recap.

Ross was banished from the National Party by Bridges in 2018 following allegations of leaking information and sexual harassment. He remains as an independent MP haunting Bridges.

Ross has one goal: to bring Bridges down with him. He'll use any opportunity. Just this week National released its economic blueprint for the election.

Ross reacted by dropping another election donation bombshell to bury positive coverage with scandal and speculation.

As long as Bridges remains leader, he'll use the election for mudslinging. The risk is huge.

Another weakness is National will have zero bargaining power during post-election negotiations under Bridges.

Sure, National have retained high levels of support throughout the term, but this is MMP and they need to form a coalition.

Let's look at the options for National.

He can't say it of course, but Winston Peters will never support a Bridges-led Government. There's too much bad blood stemming from Peters' history against National, and in particular Bridges, in theTauranga electorate and his ongoing legal case against Bridges' deputy, Paula Bennett.

In addition, Greens' co-leader James Shaw has ruled out ever forming a coalition with Bridges as leader. The Sustainable NZ Party and many touted new conservative parties have failed to get off the ground as alternative choices.

This means only Act will work with Bridges. To negotiate well, it's best to have options.

Strategically, rolling Bridges would increase the chances of forming a government with less compromise. Ross and Peters' ill-will doesn't extend to Collins.

She'll have weighed this all this up, of course. It's why she's releasing a book potentially before the election.

National needs a leader which will give it the best chance of taking on Ardern come 2020. It could be Collins 2.0. Now that would be a story worth reading.

* Brooke van Velden is a former Act Party candidate and political advisor in the office of Act Party leader David Seymour.