Everyday New Zealanders are crucial even if they don't exist

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Paris in April for the Christchurch Call.

OPINION: I am an everyday New Zealander.

Well no more or less than the next dweller in these islands.

The identity of the everyday Kiwi arose this week after a remark by National Party leader Simon Bridges about the Christchurch Call.

In a wider-ranging interview, Bridges said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's initiative, which in May assembled governments and big tech companies to combat online terrorism and extremism, was a waste of time and not something everyday New Zealanders cared about.

The media seemed shocked that Bridges, unprompted, would go so blithely into the minefield of post-mosque attack sensitivities.

As a first step towards ensuring terrorists could not ever again livestream a massacre, the Christchurch Call seemed to me a good move.

But was Bridges right? Did he know something we didn't?

Fellow columnist Glenn McConnell thought New Zealanders did care. After March 15, New Zealand spoke with one voice, he wrote.

"We said, "They are us!" "

McConnell rightly asked the question of what the everyday New Zealander was anyway.

Of course the everyday New Zealander does not exist. Neither does the ordinary person in the street nor the average hard-working Kiwi. The mainstream Kiwi is also a fiction.

Sometimes everyday New Zealanders are called the silent majority, which suggests they are a largely unengaged mass of quiet observers who sit on the sidelines and give the thumbs up or the thumbs down without getting out of their comfy seats.

When politicians talk about the average or ordinary New Zealander they are really talking about a popular or widespread feeling or attitude. It could be called a consensus of sorts or a coalescing of herd mentality, common sense, resistance to change and prejudice. It's not a consensus based on objective truth or specifics. It is far more about emotion, instinct, generalities and self-interest.

Somehow these attitudes are said to represent the interests or views of the majority of everyday Kiwis. They are usually unspoken in public forums.

Despite the everyday Kiwi being a nebulous concept, it's a crucial notion, especially if you are selling something in the mass market.

Political parties, whose very existence depends on finding market share, must relentlessly seek that sweet spot of elusive common sentiment.

Don Brash plugged into it in 2005 and nearly won the election on the "kiwi not iwi" platform. In 2017 Jacinda Ardern tapped enough of it to pull Labour from the brink.

Nobody depends more on the everyday person than political parties. They need them to get elected and then need them to support initiatives and put them in power again. Parties cannot rely on their core. They must go after the wavering.

Kent Blechynden The average Kiwi eats 28 pies a year. Knowing what they think is more difficult. Pictured: Michael Gray of Nada bakery in Tawa.

Everyone thinks they have a good fix on what the everyday New Zealander is thinking. But wishful thinking, dogmatic pronouncements, internal references and insular social groups will not divine what everyday New Zealanders want or feel.

And it's becoming harder as we increasingly retreat to our separate stratas of society. The internet helps this along by allowing people to curate the material they use to shape or support their views. Newspapers used to be a good base for initial discourse, and still are, but too many sections of society want their news more personalised.

People naturally separate into classes but without vehicles such as military service and large mixed-class workplaces, awareness of how other people live or think becomes harder.

Political parties using pollsters and focus groups probably have a better idea of what the silent majority is thinking than most, although polls attract more suspicion and doubt than they used to.

A progressive government like the Labour-led coalition will always struggle with ephemeral everyday opinion. People are naturally conservative and dislike recalibrations which suggest they have been terribly wrong for a long time.

They don't like being made to feel guilty and change is unlikely to be quick under a constant refrain of criticism and blame. They might eventually come around to the views promoted by activists and liberal thinkers but picking that tipping point is difficult.

Initially they will resist and look for someone who speaks for them and who mirrors their views.

Simon Bridges, facing another three years in opposition, is obviously trying to be that person.

These everyday views are easier to define by the negative. They are not necessarily well-informed or well thought out. They do not usually arise from activism or championing the underdog. They are often not comfortable with the conversation.

These everyday views do not need to be strong, or firmly held, and they can change in the blink of an eye. They will not normally be forward-thinking or compassionate but they can be. They will not be the views of academics and elite members of society. They won't be particularly respectful or sensitive.

They will often be based on fear but also on a belief inequality and unfairness is exaggerated and self-inflicted. They will not be optimistic or give people the benefit of the doubt.

Sometimes these everyday mists of opinion will be sensible, rightly sceptical and long-sighted. At others they will be based on nasty and unreasonable prejudices.

Politicians can't ignore either but need to know the difference.