Why Jacinda Ardern didn't get a Trump banquet, but Australia's Scott Morrison did

ANALYSIS: Last Tuesday, the Beehive announced that prime minister Jacinda Ardern had scored a meeting with the leader of the free world. A 20 minute bilateral with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of this week's UN general assembly in New York.

It was a big deal.

GETTY IMAGES Jacinda Ardern will meet with Donald Trump around 7am Tuesday NZ time. No media are allowed at the event and only official photos will be taken.

Yet a short meet-and-greet with no media allowed pales in comparison with the lavish state dinner thrown for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the weekend.

The outdoor knees-up banquet was a classic Trump affair. The Vegas-style event featured green and gold menus and was heavy on military, media, celebrities and big business types. Top Australian business figures had been hassling ambassador Joe Hockey about tickets for months. The guest list included media baron Lachlan Murdoch, Golfer Greg Norman and celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

READ MORE:

* Sideline meeting at UN a whole new ball game

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's UN leadership challenge

* PM defends trip abroad during storm at home

* Trade deals, Kiwi OEs on Ardern's agenda with Britain's PM Johnson

So what gives? Why would Trump lavish such attention – only the second state banquet of his presidency – on our trans-Tasman neighbours? New Zealand last got one when Norman Kirk was prime minister in 1973.

The first reason is simple: Trump does not have many diplomatic mates. Europeans tend to lecture him on climate change and rescinding the Iran deal. Or they resent him forcing them to pay a fairer share of Nato's costs.

New Zealand has not lectured Trump in the way others have. But Ardern – then an opposition spokesperson in a minor portfolio – did go on a Women's March in 2017 protesting his inauguration in 2017. Trump, an avid consumer of all things Trump in the media, will not have missed this.

Ardern also said she "completely and utterly disagreed" with Trump telling four female politicians to go back to where they came from. He won't have missed that either.

More generally, Ardern's climate change agenda, #MeToo advocacy, and general progressivism are also not exactly in Trump's wheelhouse.

In Scott Morrison, however, Trump thinks he has found a kindred spirit.

Both favour tough national borders. Trump reportedly saw Morrison's victory as akin to his own: no one respectable thought he had a chance.

Both leaders are lukewarm on climate change and prioritise cheap energy over reducing emissions.

Australia also, helpfully, has a trade deficit with the US. In Trump's world view that means America is "winning" at trade. Australia has avoided US tariffs on its steel and aluminium entirely thanks to reminding Trump of this fact.

ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN/SMH Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

In the Trump era, diplomacy is a capricious and deeply personal exercise. If the president likes you – which on available evidence means deferring to him in public, and most often in private – the relationship is fine. Morrison deliberately has cultivated this kind of relationship.

Morrison's rationale is simple: the president might be a bit distasteful, but domestic US matters are none of Australia's business. Trump is in charge and it is in Australia's national interest make sure Trump knows it is committed to being a close ally, particularly with China spreading its tentacles through the Pacific.

In the end, Trump said it best of the relationship with Morrison: "We've developed, on a personal basis, a tremendous friendship, and that helps. That helps a lot."

It helps enough to get a state banquet.

Luke Malpass has joined Stuff as Political Editor from The Australian Financial Review.