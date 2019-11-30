Jacinda Ardern heads to party conference ready to assert herself

OPINION: This weekend the Labour Party is meeting in Whanganui for its annual conference. It will be a success because, well, nine times out of 10, putting a popular leader in front of their most vociferous supporters leads to some pretty good pictures on the 6pm news.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is so well liked that she sends ripples of excitement through groups of jaded civil servants when she meets them in Wellington. So imagine what she'll be able to do to a crowd of card-carrying Jacindamaniacs (yes, some people actually self-identify as this).

Part of the reason things will look so good is that Jacinda Ardern, Labour leader, is more appropriately described as the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister. That might take a bit of getting used to for a party that spent nine years in the wilderness plagued by factional infighting.

The party likes the feeling of having the levers of power in its hands, and its members are under no illusion as to who they have to thank for propelling them into government.

It takes a lot for the rank and file to move openly against the party while it's in government. The last time Labour found itself in that predicament was 1988, when Ruth Dyson was elected president in an attempt to stave off rebel Jim Anderton's bid to win the job and use it to derail Roger Douglas' hard-line economic reforms.

Thirty-one years later, those wounds have healed. Dyson will be attending her second-to-last conference as an MP, having announced her retirement, and, despite plenty of bad headlines this year, none have been bad enough to trigger an '88-style rebellion.

That's not to say members are overjoyed with the party, or the Government that it leads. The criticism goes in another direction too. The party's caucus isn't always happy with the party bureaucracy either.

This year was meant to be the all-important "year of delivery" – a moniker staffers in one of Labour's support parties think was foolish. Instead, crucial campaign promises were unequivocally ditched, or taken out the back to be put down.

KiwiBuild is the most obvious. What began as a promise to build 100,000 houses in 10 years is now, after the long-awaited reset, little more than the policy equivalent of, "well, we'll do our best".

hamish mcneily Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the opening of last year's Labour conference in Dunedin.

Then there was the capital gains tax backdown, thanks to opposition from NZ First. To a party that has fought hard on this policy in one form or another since 2011 (bar a brief period when it was ditched), failing to implement it after it finally won power felt like a bitter blow.

It's made worse by some questioning as to whether Labour ministers rolled over too easily.

Labour likes to think its leaders are better than John Key, a prime minister who hoarded political capital instead of expending it on things he believed in. The CGT backdown had at least some supporters questioning this assumption.

The aspiring homeowners who flocked to Labour at the last election are now starting to realise their best chance of getting on the property ladder is to ask Father Christmas for a hammer and some nails.

Add to that the fact that light rail for Auckland has been pushed out beyond the parliamentary term and Labour's "year of delivery" is starting to look pretty ropey. And that's before you get into the stuff that affects the party itself, rather than just the Government. Its handling of serious sexual assault allegations has been troubling, to say the least.

Today the party will elect a new president, replacing Nigel Haworth, who resigned over his handling of the episode.

None of this is likely to reach the threshold​ of an '88-style revolt. Members are happy. Ardern is winning wider political arguments and laying the groundwork for a long period in government.

The sacrifices the party made in moving to the centre appear to have worked. Grant Robertson's Budget Responsibility Rules, which tie Labour and the Government to austere levels of spending and investment, have successfully neutralised the argument that Labour can't handle the economy.

LABOUR.ORG.NZ The Labour Party will elect a new president this weekend.

This election, National's Paul Goldsmith is likely to be calling for more investment in the economy, rather than pointing the finger at the non-existent "fiscal hole", as his predecessor, Steven Joyce, did. That's good for Labour. Arguing over whether or not to invest more is an argument it believes it can win.

Businesses are starting to come round too. ANZ's long-unfriendly business confidence survey finally ticked up on Thursday, seeing a double-digit improvement to the highest level of confidence recorded this year (although it's still very low).

The big challenge for the prime minister will be asserting a more lasting influence on the party. Unions still have too much sway. While this is unlikely to be eroded any time soon, plenty in caucus believe that Ardern's election in 2017, which bypassed unions and members because it was only weeks out from the election, is proof they've got a better handle on where the party is than the rank and file. They're probably right.

The first challenge is getting the right person as president.

Claire Szabó​, the chief executive of Habitat for Humanity NZ, is widely understood to be the party favourite. Although a former candidate, she comes with outside experience at a time when the issues around the alleged sexual assault clearly show the need for a fresh set of eyes. Having a woman in the role to implement any changes that come out of the episode probably isn't a bad thing either.

But she faces a strong challenge from Tane Phillips, Labour's Māori senior vice-president since 2016. Māori want representation in this senior post, and the argument that it's probably the right time to have a semi-outsider and a woman as president doesn't wash with everyone.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Jacinda Ardern needs to start remaking the Labour Party in her own image, if it is to continue to cash in on her powerful brand.

But Szabó is understood to have the unofficial nod from senior caucus figures.

Labour needs to fix the roof while the sun is shining. Behind the strong Ardern brand is a tired party that could do with a refresh. Ardern might not be willing to expend political capital on a CGT, but it appears she is willing to burn a little on shoring up the Labour machine.

And party members know that, if they want to continue basking in her stardust, they'd best pay attention.