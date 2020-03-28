Coronavirus: NZ's lockdown and the politics of sacrifice

OPINION: As we all settle into our first weekend of social isolation – only visibly different to the week for those able to work remotely – it is worth thinking about what new world we wake up to. Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield hit the nail on the head yesterday: "The weekend may not feel any different to the week."

For those in the suburbs, the buzz of lawnmowers will continue, and quite probably most gardens will get a serious autumn spruce-up, limited only by the niggardly fact the equipment hire shops will be closed. Gear can be borrowed off neighbours, but only if dropped off or picked up at an appropriate distance and preferably with gloves. At least, it appears that will still be allowed.

For those who live in city centres, the apartment walls will seem a lot closer.

By the end of this week the reality of a minimum of four long weeks in close quarters with your family – or in your particular bubble – will be dawning on many. It is a long time to be off work. Equally, it is a long time to work from home for people with kids running around, stressed spouses, and options for getting out effectively limited to the backyard or the neighbourhood walk. Let's be honest, even taking all the kids to the supermarket is not a particularly good idea.

And all of this assumes that the weather is good. Fortunately we live in a world of Netflix, Prime and Disney+. Had coronavirus occurred 15 years ago, we would have all be stuck watching Coro, Celebrity Big Brother and NCIS. There would be no audiobooks or getting an e-book.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy PM Grant Robertson arrive at a press conference to announce the countrywide lockdown.

The reason to list off all these stresses is not to add to pensive feelings about the next month, but to point out that it won't be easy.

This, now, will be the Government's biggest practical – and political – problem over the next four weeks. How to keep public buy-in as the lockdown progresses, if it is extended and, in the worst of all worlds, if it doesn't appear to be working.

I wrote earlier in the week that the Government's Covid-19 plan was to "throttle the bastard" by breaking the chain of transmission and that, if each of us did our bit, the plan should basically work. But, and the prime minister relentlessly repeats this, it will get worse before it gets better.

What is being asked of all Kiwis by the Government is to trust that the state knows what it is doing. All of us are literally being asked to sacrifice to save lives. Civil Defence controller Sarah Stuart-Black summed it up nicely yesterday and started to detail all the government services that are being ramped up to help people cope with being yanked out of their old lives and into new ones.

Sacrifice is all very well, but it does go against the tenor of these past few decades. During World War II the enemy was clear; the way to fight them and the sacrifices needed were obvious. With coronavirus, the sharper edge of sacrifice will not be there.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Lockdown day two, and the streets of New Plymouth's CBD were empty.

What the Government – and the rest of us – will be hoping is that the reward for sacrifice starts to become apparent in about three to four weeks when New Zealand has few cases in an intensive care unit compared to the horrific nightly death toll that has been coming out of the likes of Spain and Italy. If that starts to happen, then our collective efforts will look to be worthwhile.

Times of crisis are particularly tough for oppositions. They have no power, and no-one really cares what they are doing. After a few initial misjudgments, the National Party has really done all it could: it has mostly backed the economic measures, supported the lockdown, suspended its campaigning, and basically shut up.

The one bit of criticism this week – and it was a valid one – was that grocers and butchers couldn't remain open, but supermarkets could.

It should be expected that the longer this goes on, the more discomfort both within the Nats (and ACT) and also the community about the effective monopolies being conferred on the supermarkets, and uneven treatment throughout the economy. People understand emergencies, but if the lockout drags on, basic questions of fairness may start to be asked.

It may also be the case that, as time goes by and the lockout gives the Government a bit of room to breathe, it may go through all the sorts of businesses that are open and closed and finesse the list, in response to both the health advice and to evolving reality of life under lockdown.

There are often calls when these sorts of events occur that somehow they are above politics. But the fact is that these events are deeply political: voters elect politicians to take decisions in these events, and then endorse or boot them out depending on what they do. While they certainly aren't the realm of petty politics, they are important.

So it will be both right and proper if National – and others – starts to pipe up more as time goes by, particularly if the plan doesn't seem to be working. It is the Opposition's job to hold the Government to account, particular at a time when the state has taken so many new and draconian powers.

If it were someone else having to go through the next few weeks, it would be fascinating to watch. But we have to all live it. At the end, we'll probably either be very thankful to the Government, or very grumpy with it.