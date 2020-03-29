What Governments really mean when they say 'we've got this'

Message to those congregating outside during the lockdown: 'Don't be stupid'.

OPINION: The economist magazine proclaimed on its cover this week "everything is under control", a play on words about the expansion of state powers to combat the coronavirus.

In crises the idea that government is all seeing, all knowing and all powerful is not a paranoid fear so much as a comforting fantasy.

The scale of the challenge dealing with the pandemic for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance Minister Grant Robertson, and their trusted close core of ministers and staff should not be underestimated.

The line of experts and officials support the prime minister in the past weeks, and the screeds of data, graphs, and information on transmission give the appearance that coronavirus is merely a scientific or technical problem to be solved by experts.

It is not. It does not diminish the scale of the problem to say it is inherently political. It has the highest stakes.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy PM Grant Robertsson arrive at a press conference to announce a countrywide lockdown to combat Covid-19. Coronavirus.

Ardern and Robertson and their advisors cannot get the answers by polling (although there should be rigorous work to test people's responses to official announcements and messages, to see what is working).

They can' get the answers by looking overseas (although they can see what not to do), or by calling on experiences of momentary shocks that simply had to be dealt with afterwards, like earthquakes.

They rely on their personal instincts and courage. To their credit they seem to have got it mostly right.

While scientists can tell the government the virus's course, scientists cannot balance those impacts against the timing of responses and the consequences, as we are seeing now in the grinding halt of huge parts of the economy.

New Zealand's public servants are world class. But located mainly in Wellington, cushioned from recession by the only employer who cannot go bankrupt and working in an unprecedented time mainly off models of what has happened before, they cannot be expected to guide the crucial decisions.

Treasury for example said last week the the virus would contract the economy by around 3% of GDP, a now laughably optimistic guess.

So Ardern and Robertson have tapped networks of business people and unions to help understand what is happening outside the spreadsheets.

Supplied Former National Party spin doctor, political commentator and communications consultant Ben Thomas.

On Friday the government changed the criteria for wage subsidies for business, requiring any business to keep on workers for whom they received a lump sum wage payment, rather than just making "best endeavours", after the possibility of bosses gaming the system and letting go employees came to light in media.

The public service has the administrative excellence to carry out the government's plans as seamlessly as possible.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Coronavirus testing outside Wellington Hospital.

Moves towards digitisation and paperless transactions are paying off. Businesses are getting assistance delivered to bank accounts with the same efficiency and surprising speed as New Zealand passports are delivered.

Over 80% of the public have "high" or "very high" confidence in our police. Their position as the most trusted organisation in the country will sustain a month of random traffic searches for reuseable shopping bags as proof motorists are allowed to be out of the house.

Trust is essential to make the lockdown work. We also have to trust that the extraordinary powers assumed by the state to get us through this are not the new normal. Trust is something Ardern has had with the public since day one when she revitalized Labour, and something Robertson has fought for and won with business with his budget responsibility rules and careful management. They are using it well.

* Ben Thomas is a communications consultant and former National government spin doctor