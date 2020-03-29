Coronavirus: How will New Zealand exit the lockdown?

Message to those congregating outside during the lockdown: 'Don't be stupid'.

OPINION: One of the toughest aspects of the Covid-19 crisis is that it involves not just one, but two, invisible contagions.

We are all rightly more familiar with the one that menaces our health. But it is the contagion that lurks behind Covid-19 which could have the greatest long-term impact on our lives.

The only known way to completely suppress the coronavirus is to lock the public down in order to limit community transmission. New Zealand has accordingly done so.

However that turbo-charges the second disease – the economic one, the effects of which could easily last a decade or more. It too will impact on the health and prospects of a huge swathe of New Zealanders, especially the vulnerable.

We are only in day four of the New Zealand lockdown and we can see the surface signs of the economic pain - closed shops and empty streets. What is harder to see beneath the surface is the lifeblood steadily draining from our economy.

A company has no revenue so it stops buying things itself. It drops its contractors and makes the dreaded calculation about how many of its staff it can hang onto. Its suppliers see their revenue drop like a stone so they swiftly cut their expenditure in turn. A business with a big construction programme calls a halt because it has no revenue to fund it any more. Meanwhile the motel down the road has no customers so it stops spending. The retailer stops buying stuff to sell.

As these stories are replicated all over the country the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus will add up to large numbers of broken companies and lost jobs – the like of which we haven't seen in most of our lifetimes.

The only bright spot currently is our food exporters. They have been exempted from the lockdown​ and China has started buying again. Hopefully consumers elsewhere won't stop buying. While food production is big it is nothing like big enough to pull New Zealand through on its own.

The Government is spending up to $50 Billion to restrict the number of job losses and "soften the blow". However no Treasury, or indeed Reserve Bank, can completely hold up the sky. While many people have argued the government could spend yet more, they are less inclined to mention the avalanche of money going out the door now has to be paid back in the future. That means less cash for things like health services and teachers salaries during the many years that fiscal repair takes. We saw that after the GFC. There is quite simply no free pass.

The only cure to the economic disease is to get back to work, and soon. We need to start thinking about how we exit this lockdown.

There are roughly three health scenarios at the end of four weeks. Things are much better, much worse, or inconclusive. If it's getting worse we won't be going anywhere. Much better is the dream scenario, but the most likely seems the inconclusive one. In that eventuality we can't just roll the lockdown on as is – it will be too costly. We need to somehow get some economic blood flowing, and that will require some inventive thinking.

For example, will it be possible to partially reverse the shutdown, while maintaining social distancing to acceptable limits? We could start by widening the definition of essential businesses (adding butchers, fruit stores, hairdressers, and hardware stores say); give all exporters the ability to operate like the food companies; and open up online commerce at least for retailers. We are now one of the most wired countries in the world, so lets take advantage of that. By then families will be needing to buy things like winter clothes for the kids.

Even those limited moves would get some money back flowing. Once we have full confidence in our testing and contact tracing system we could go further.

Of course it gets harder when you start thinking about our borders, and yet many of our livelihoods are dependent on movement across them, including the huge tourism and international education sectors.

We should start planning now what a safe border looks like in a Covid 19 world. What about testing everyone that arrives in New Zealand as standard practice, and placing those that fail the test into quarantine? It is a big logistical challenge but surely we are up for it.

Lets start talking with the Australians now on how we might open our common border to each other once both countries have the disease under control. That would start bringing some activity back into our job-heavy tourism industry, and allow families on both sides of the Tasman to see each other again.

None of this can happen overnight – which is why we need to start discussing these sorts of options now, and what they entail.

The Public Health officials may understandably want to take no risks and stay locked down. However much beyond four weeks the lockdown will be truly economically, and indeed socially, calamitous. It's time to put those health oficials, some top business people, and some economic experts together in a (virtual) room to talk it out. These two contagions are a tough circle to square but we have to start doing it.