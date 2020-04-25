Coronavirus: What do we focus on post-lockdown

Kaila Colbin says if we want to come out of this stronger than when we went in, we must address inequality urgently.

OPINION: Let's imagine for a second that the lockdown works. We emerge from our burrows again, blinking at the unusual sight of humans congregating.

We start to go back to work. Some go straight back. But what about the retailers? They can open their shops, but where do the clothes come from? How are India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, the Philippines coping with Covid-19?

What about the movie theatres? No movies are being made right now. Even once the writers and directors and actors and crew can go back to work, they still need the sets and props and post-pro and VFX and distributors and marketers.

Tourism? New Zealand has a policy of eradication – the Government has said there is no Plan B. That means that the borders are going to stay closed or tightly controlled well after we've lifted our domestic restrictions.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Online marketplace launched to showcase New Zealand companies

* If KiwiSaver is all about wealth creation, why not let people use it to start businesses?

* 'She is not your rehab' movement battles fake T-shirts

* Emergency department doctors call for ethnicity-specific audits of health outcomes

* Hurt & Hope: Post-quake addiction and domestic abuse bring Cantabrians down

We have grown a blood supply to each other, and it is not so simple to cut off the flow.

We have not even begun to contemplate the scale of the impact on our global economy. We have never shut down the entire machine before.

So what can we be doing now to mitigate the impact?

As we in Christchurch know well, a beautiful thing about tragedy is how it helps us re-focus on what is truly important.

What is truly important while we're going through this?

No 1: Equity for children

We have around 800,000 school-aged kids in NZ. About 100,000 don't have access to the internet at home.

If we want to come out of this stronger than when we went in, we will be doing whatever it takes to address inequity of access urgently. The internet is a basic human right and lack of access will massively amplify negative impacts down the road.

No 2: Equity for Māori

Patrick Thomsen wrote in E-Tangata, "Māori are likely to suffer worse effects than mainstream New Zealand after all of this is said and done. Rural Māori in particular are severely under-resourced with health services. They're more susceptible to contracting the virus through community transmission if they're living, as many do, in multi-generational households. And they're more likely to be in insecure, precarious forms of employment or have no jobs at all, which means their overall wellbeing will be severely affected."

Alastair Lynn Action an equity-based, Treaty-focused approach to every little decision you make and promote, says Elana Curtis.

In the same publication, Elana Curtis said, "It's entirely possible to give grieving whānau the dignity of a modified tangihanga while also maintaining safety from Covid-19," adding, "As you fight Covid-19, you are justifiably pulling back on treatments for other chronic diseases, like chemotherapy and radiotherapy – and are having to reduce access to business-as-usual healthcare services. It's just that my people are the ones most likely to be affected by these actions, given our disproportionate level of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular and respiratory disease (to name a few)."

If we want to come out of this stronger than when we went in, we will be listening to people like Elana: "Ensuring that the existing barriers to healthcare access are removed for Māori… having an equity lens at the core of the values behind any decision-making tool you develop… realign[ing] yourselves to health equity and your Treaty responsibility to uphold the indigenous rights of Māori… [and taking] an "all of government" response that can action an equity-based, Treaty-focused approach to every little decision you make and promote."

No 3: Family support

Ben Gracewood tweeted: "This working from home thing is so easy. You just need to own your own house, have a single income large enough to service the mortgage, have mostly-grown kids with no disabilities who can feed themselves, and a non-violent loving partner who is happy to manage the household."

If we want to come out of this stronger than we went in, we will appreciate that being home with your kids means you cannot contribute to your job in the same way you can when they are at school. In addition to the excellent wage subsidy – a lifeline that will absolutely have saved hundreds of thousands of jobs – we will support employers to support employees to look after their children.

No 4: Mental health

We are undergoing a collective trauma, and – unlike the earthquakes, which were an acute shock – it is long and drawn out. Every one of us is affected in different ways, and every one of us will be coping differently, and all of those effects and ways of coping are going to interact with each other to make things particularly challenging.

Some situations will be worse than others. People in abusive relationships have been suddenly and forcibly imprisoned with their abusers.

Matt Brown, from She Is Not Your Rehab, posted on Facebook that domestic violence has more than doubled during lockdown. Meanwhile Aviva, who provide specialist services to support people to live a life free from family and sexual violence, is expecting a 30 per cent loss in funding this year due to the cancellation of major fundraising events.

If we want to come out of this stronger than we went in, we will fully fund our mental health services, including non-profit and ancillary services such as Aviva and She Is Not Your Rehab.

Returning to our purpose

Finally, a word on business. When all this started happening, I, like so many others, wondered what would happen to my business.

There's one side of the narrative that says that my business relied on my physically convening people for events and corporate training – and by that measure, I'm in big trouble.

But there's another side of the narrative: that I am in the business of helping people navigate disruption and think differently about the world we have, the world we want, and who we want to be. And that work is as relevant as it has ever been, if not more so.

I've been in myriad vision/mission/purpose meetings that made me want to stick a fork in my eye. But this is where purpose takes over.

Your business is not "operating a restaurant". Your business is making people feel warm, and nourished, and looked after. Your business is not "graphic design". Your business is helping brands present themselves beautifully.

In a world where everything looks totally different, we have no choice but to return to purpose. And if we return to purpose, and make the necessary investments in equity, mental health, and family support, we will come out of this stronger than we went in.

* Kaila Colbin is the co-founder of Boma Global, co-founder of the Ministry of Awesome and the Christchurch licensee for TEDx.