Coronavirus: Thousands face welfare struggle if they lose their jobs

People with empty cupboards and the newly unemployed are desperately seeking financial support from the government but many are struggling to get through.

OPINION: Forecasters predict more than 200,000 jobs will be lost in the next few months. What awaits those made redundant?

Hardly anyone with an employed spouse or partner can get a benefit

If you lose your job but your partner earns the equivalent of about four days' work a week at the minimum wage ($664 gross), you are not entitled to any JobSeeker unemployment benefit. (Accommodation supplement and/or family tax credits might increase, but not by enough to live on.)

Solution: Economist Michael Fletcher suggests the Government disregards the first $50,000 of a partner's annual income when assessing entitlement.

STUFF Many of the people who lose their jobs to the Covid-19 recession may struggle to get a benefit unless the Government changes the rules, argues Janet McAllister.

A couple both receiving benefits get far less than two flatmates would

That vaunted $25 benefit increase? If you're a couple, you have to share it ($12.50 each). Economist Susan St John has shown that two people living together in a relationship will get $5600 less this year in benefits and winter energy payments than if they were just flatting together. The couple are also likely to receive a lower accommodation supplement than single flatmates would.

Solution: Same as above. Numerous experts and organisations have been calling for more individualisation of benefits for ages.

The benefit is not enough to live on even if you're single

Let's say you live alone, and the rent on your Auckland one-bedroom flat is $400 a week. If you lose your job, then your entitlements – JobSeeker benefit plus accommodation supplement – will leave you with exactly $15.74 in the hand each week after you've paid your rent. If you're under 25, your total weekly entitlement is $378 – ie less than your rent.

If your Auckland rent is instead $200 (and you're over 25), then you have $147 left for all other bills, food, transport, emergencies, health, clothing and socialising. Oh, and debt – we collectively owe $7.5 billion on credit cards, or more than $1470 each, not counting payday lender debt.

Some help is at hand but it's temporary and inadequate: from May, the winter energy payment will give single people on benefits an extra $40.91 a week for five months – this is the 2020 one-time-only doubled rate.

You might qualify for Work and Income hardship support and loans – good luck.

Solution: The Government needs to increase benefits substantially.

Low-income families who lose jobs also lose some government family support

Say you're a single parent with one child and you're earning $800 a week ($41,600 a year). Your family also receives around $185 a week in Working for Families tax credits: this helps pay for your Auckland two-bedroom rent (of say $425pw) and other child-related expenses.

But if you are made redundant and start receiving the benefit, your child loses $72 in family tax credits every week. Your total family income after paying rent has just reduced by 37 per cent from $438 to $275, substantially below the key official after-housing-costs poverty line.

If the government continued to pay all tax credits to help care for your child, then you would instead have $347 in the hand after paying rent – the difference between struggle and destitution.

Solution: The Government needs to ensure all payments designed to help low-income families reach our lowest-income families.

Loans and gift rules are unclear

Does that money from your parents to help with their grandkids' clothing or sports fees count as income against your benefit? Loans should not be counted, and gifts are supposed to be OK, but the rules are so unclear that many beneficiaries are fearful of accepting help from family and friends. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 rahui makes it harder to hand over cash to family (some shops aren't accepting cash anyway).

Solution: The Government needs to create clear guidelines about whānau gifts, acknowledging that friendly assistance is absolutely necessary for most people on benefits to survive. Otherwise, government spending on hardship grants will climb unnecessarily.

* Janet McAllister is a volunteer with Auckland Action Against Poverty.