Reckoning with recession, Grant Robertson weighs up Budget 2020

By early April, $4.8 billion had been paid out as part of the Government's wage subsidy scheme in only two weeks.

OPINION: On Thursday Grant Robertson will hand down his third Budget — not the one he envisaged at Christmas.

On the one hand it will be a less significant Budget than usual: instead of setting out a roadmap of the Government’s priorities for the year, it will very much deal with the immediate response to the Covid-19 recession and helping New Zealand recover.

On the other hand, Robertson's Budget will be watched like no other in at least three decades. It will directly — and quickly — touch the lives of many Kiwis in way that few Budgets have.

The first thing to watch for will be the future of the wage subsidy, which effectively expires at the end of this month. When the Government first announced the subsidy on March 17​, it was targeted at small businesses. Then when it was obvious that the borders were going to close and lockdowns were going to be enacted, it was extended to everyone.

New Zealand’s particular wage subsidy has been well-designed. There are legitimate arguments that the amount could have been higher or it could have been linked to wages, instead of a flat $585 payment. But that was never its purpose: it was designed to keep people employed with enough cash to live on, and employment relationships — in concert with other measures such as mortgage holidays, Government-backed business loans and other measures. The fact it provided cash up front, quickly, helped many businesses enormously with cash flow and confidence.

There have been many comparisons with the much more commerce-friendly — although just as socially distanced — response in Australia. But the Kiwi wage subsidy was clearly better designed. Australian businesses had to wait until May to be reimbursed, it didn’t cover all workers and there was a disastrous 48-hour period of job losses between the time the Australian dole was doubled and the “job keeper” wage subsidy announced.

While much has been made of the fact that large, profitable companies either claimed or are paying back the Government for tapping into the scheme now, that should be a measure of its success, not its failure: the cash gave confidence to retain employees.

But what the Government now does with the scheme will be much more difficult. Robertson has consistently said that, where possible, he prefers targeted assistance for those who need it. The other key thing the Government will likely have to do is announce additional measures to assist with business cash flow.

My colleague Thomas Coughlan reported this week a fact that is often glossed over: Grant Robertson sees himself a fiscally responsible, surplus-delivering finance minister, much to the chagrin of many leftists within Labour and the Greens. He may be a higher-taxing, higher-spending finance minister than his National predecessors, but balancing the books is important to him. It also demonstrates that, like Michael Cullen before him, and unlike some of his more intellectually woolly colleagues, he has a firm grasp on the reality that New Zealand is an open, trade and currency-exposed nation and that running Budget surpluses is a vital insurance against external downturns.

That means that those on the Left of the political spectrum who would love to see a wholesale re-engineering of New Zealand in this Budget will be likely be disappointed. Money will be soaked up by the response to the crisis — not on various progressive schemes that may well have been making their way through the Budget process up until early March.

If Robertson were to suddenly throw the fiscal baby out with the bathwater his credibility — which he has fought hard for — would be thrown out along with it.

That said, this Budget will likely be the first step towards a reoriented economy. First, it is clear that the Government envisages a far greater role for the state, particularly in the provision of infrastructure and housing over the next coming decades. New Zealand also has an infrastructure deficit, so more spending on productivity-enhancing kit is no bad thing.

The other questions swirling around this Budget are about tax. At some point the stimulus debt will have to be paid back. Since March 17, $22 billion in stimulus has already been shovelled out the door. That is more than a quarter of last year's entire core Crown expenditure.

More will be spent on Thursday. The question will be whether Labour wants to charge up economic growth, or jack up taxes to help pay for it, or a mixture of both. In the House this week the prime minister refused to rule out new taxes except for a capital gains tax.

Yet any new imposts would be a political gift for the Opposition and Simon Bridges, who would finally be able to fight the Covid-19 political battle on its own turf. That makes them highly unlikely. Adding new taxes into the mix along with a recession, job losses and salary cuts would surely be too much for the electorate to bear. But tax changes could well be on the menu to take to the next election.

With the September election now only four months away, this Budget will be all about the economic recovery from coronavirus. Most Budgets focus on handouts or goodies and taxes: most often, some voter blocs win and others lose. This one will be different.

The difference this time will be that it will determine what businesses can stay open; how many people keep their jobs; and what will happen to those who don't.

But until the future of the wage subsidy becomes clear, the fog of uncertainty around what is actually happening in the real economy will remain murky. This Budget will hopefully provide at least the start of the roadmap for recovery. As the country starts to shake free of more lockdown shackles, getting the calibration of the economic response right will be key for these next months leading into the September 19 election.