Act 'offers choice, not compulsion'

Veteran medical specialists Jack Havill and Libby Smales say it is compassionate to stop extreme suffering near the end of life, at the request of a terminally ill person

OPINION: A historian from Canada, John Weaver, analysed thousands of coronial files and found that at least 50 rational New Zealanders with terminal illnesses take their own lives, alone, often violently, to end their suffering every year. Some die prematurely, because they have to act while they are able, and they leave an agonising legacy of suffering for bereaved, unprepared, families.

Compare that to stories from overseas where more than 200 million people live in jurisdictions that allow mentally competent, terminally ill patients to get medical assistance to end their lives peacefully in the company of their loved ones.

That is the choice offered in the coming referendum being denied by nursing lecturer Aileen Collier, who rejected the call to vote “Yes for Compassion” in an opinion column for the Dominion Post and other Stuff papers on June 29.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dr Jack Havill says surely it is a very compassionate act to stop extreme suffering near the end of life, at the request of a terminally ill person

Collier, who is obviously strongly opposed to assisted dying, in line with some – but certainly not all - of her palliative care and hospice colleagues, questioned the use of the word compassion.

READ MORE:

* End of life choice comes down to compassion

* Canadian researchers find majority who chose euthanasia were receiving palliative care

* 15 Minutes of Fame: Sarah Wright and dreams of lavish parties

* Rest homes struggling to care for patients 'admitted to die', study finds



But surely it is a very compassionate act to stop extreme suffering near the end of life, at the request of a terminally ill person. Overseas experience shows that the patient, and usually the family, are supremely grateful for the help.

Supplied Dr Libby Smales, of Hawke’s Bay, is a retired palliative care and hospice physician.

While acknowledging the good work done in palliative care in New Zealand, it has been underfunded from the start and access and quality are patchy.

Australian research suggests that even with excellent hospice/palliative care 2 to 5 per cent of dying patients experience unbearable suffering as they die. Why should they suffer when they could have the option of a painless and peaceful death?

Further, it is recognised overseas that where assisted dying is legal, funding and standards of palliative care have improved.

Most people say they want to die peacefully in their own beds. Sadly, most of us don’t. More New Zealanders now die in rest homes, which have a new category called ATD (admitted to die), than anywhere else. While their staff do an amazing job, they are overworked and often poorly trained in palliative care for the dying.

Supplied Aileen Collier, senior lecturer at the University of Auckland's School of Nursing, has questioned the use of the word “compassion” by the #YesforCompassion campaign.

Collier questions the ability of doctors and nurses to predict the six-month life expectancy of the terminally ill required to qualify for an assisted death.

But where a patient has major unrelieved suffering, has reached an advanced stage of incapacity and has been declared terminal by their specialist medical carers, there is very little doubt about what is going to happen.

It is common practice for patients in that situation to be moved to a hospice and palliative care because they have reached a stage where treatment to prolong life is no longer an option.

New Zealand Parliament David Seymour opens up the final debate on the End of Life Choice bill.

The End of Life Choice Act is one of the safest in the world and we have more than 20 years of international experience to guide us in its operation. No more people will die with its enactment, but fewer will suffer.

Reliable opinion polls have consistently shown that about 70 per cent of voters want to be able to choose to avoid unbearable suffering as they are dying.

The referendum on the End of Life Choice Act 2019 offers precisely that – Choice. No compulsion, no coercion. If you do not want this choice, nothing will change for you – except perhaps a concomitant improvement in hospice and palliative care services.

- Dr Jack Havill, of Hamilton, is a retired intensive care medicine specialist.

- Dr Libby Smales, of Hawke’s Bay, is a retired palliative care and hospice physician.

* A referendum will be held alongside the general election on September 19, on whether the End of Life Choice Act 2019 will be enacted. The aim of the act is to give people with a terminal illness the option of legally asking for medical assistance to end their lives.