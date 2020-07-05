Labour starts election season with unity, purpose and a crushing lead

When the Labour Party Congress fires upat Te Papa today you can expect to see one theme throughout: stick with us and we will see you right.

With a new slogan, Let’s Keep Moving, and some shiny new election policy, the party faithful will be revved up to hit the phones, hand out flyers and knock on doors.

The Labour faithful will be in good spirits, and why not? Their party is polling at 50 per cent, their leader has brought the country through a pandemic, and her Government has staved off the very real prospect of a sudden and deep depression. Politically, Jacinda Ardern has also seen off one opposition leader, is dominating another and her Government has the best chance an idealistic left of centre Government has to win a majority and change the country fundamentally and permanently.

She is already a Labour hero.

READ MORE:

* Why Nats' economic 'brand' won't be enough

* Power behind the throne: who's in charge of NZ's Covid-19 mop up

* National Party reveals hoardings for September election

* Kiwis feeling Jacindamania in new poll, while National faces "Muller-meh-tum"



Yet the knowledge is lurking beneath the surface for Labour strategists that the thing that propelled the party to such lofty heights could also pull it back down again: Covid-19. If the last three weeks have shown us anything it is that while the War on Covid was good for the Government, wars need to be won. The clear failings in both policy and practice at the border and in some limited pockets of the quarantine and self-isolation system clearly put the frighteners up the Government.

Kathryn George/Stuff-co-nz New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Health Minister David Clark’s resignation this week was certainly a sign of that pressure mounting. At the start of the week the Prime Minister’s spin machine also decided that it was a good idea to reinstate the live 1.30 daily briefing, an opportunity to get the Prime Minister live free media during the regulated campaign period. She is the best communicator and the Government’s best public asset, why not put her up front?

Labour is under no illusion: the success and popularity of its Covid response relies on New Zealand staying Covid-free. That became obvious this week when the Prime Minister showed her carefully hidden but ruthless political chops. Taking the quite reasonable argument from National Party leader Todd Muller – that New Zealand needed some sort of pathway or framework for when the border might open – the Prime Minister declared any suggestion of opening the border right now was “dangerous”. The pandemic is getting worse around the world, and she is not going to put Kiwis back in danger, she said.

Although it wasn’t explicitly ruled out, the border problems have all but ensured that there will be no bubble with Australia this side of the election unless Australia publicly proposes some sort of thorough-going plan. This is a possibility, but not a likely one given the political risk it entails, although Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Friday that a September bubble with Australia was still on the cards.

So for now, keeping the border shut is the best way of ensuring that Covid remains a massive political plus. If, somehow, the virus got back out into the community and parts of the country needed locking down again, all hell would break loose and the Labour would cop the blame – all that pain and we lost the gain.

Covid aside, Labour thinks its legacy pre-Covid is also worth defending and highlighting. First, Jacinda Ardern and her experience: she has led through the Christchurch terror attacks, White Island eruption and Covid, up against Todd Muller, a guy who has never even been in government.

Second, Labour is confident that its extra spending in health and education has been noticed and that most people approve. Or at the very least, that Kiwis are prepared to let Labour have another go. After all, New Zealand has not had a one term Government since Norman Kirk was shooting pigeons out of his office window in the 1970s.

The upcoming campaign will be vastly different than that expected a few short months ago, but the change in the National Party’s leadership will leave Labour at a distinct advantage. National’s key personnel changed: the leader, front bench, campaign manager and staff. This change could obviously be positive, but it will also put pressure on an organisation that is short on time.

While having an upcoming election does focus the mind and enforce some level of discipline, all is not well within National. The scars from the leadership spill are still fresh as was obvious by Newshub being leaked an internal National Party poll. In politics, disunity is death. Muller’s leadership bid was based on his ability to win. If it starts to look like he will lose, the residual unhappiness will likely bubble out into the open.

Back in the real world, the economy is slowing and job losses are mounting up and a deep recession is starting to bite. But Labour is united. It has a powerful leader whose popularity and success is such that her legitimacy and leadership are beyond question. And it will be hard to beat in this election campaign.