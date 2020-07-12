Dirty Politics: Can National stop the rot?

Hamish Walker not only killed his own political career by leaking private information, he overshadowed a roading announcement by his party.

OPINION: When managing a crisis practitioners of the dark arts of spin rely on the three Fs. The second and third are ‘fess up and fix up.

When Todd Muller was confronted with the first F, he froze.

Sucker-punched by the hitherto lowly backbencher Hamish Walker, in revealing he had leaked confidential Covid patients' details to the press, Muller took an unforgivably long time to react.

The newly minted National leader received Walker’s phonecall on Monday, at midday. Around the same time, officials were scrambling in the final stages of commissioning an urgent investigation, led by Michael Heron, QC.

Stuff Michelle Boag announcing her candidacy for presidency of the National Party in 2000.

Instead of instantly picking up the phone to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern or State Services Minister Chris Hipkins, as he was morally obliged to do, Muller did nothing to ‘fess up.

He says he spoke to no-one, not his deputy Nikki Kaye, or trusted frontbenchers. Neither his chief of staff or even a lawyer.

Was he panicking? Working out how to protect his position? Or hiding under his desk from the political maelstrom barrelling down on National?

Later that afternoon, a letter arrived from Walker’s lawyer. It took a full 18 hours from Walker’s confession for the public (and the Government) to learn the truth.

It was two days before Walker finally resigned as National’s candidate for Southland. Dressed up as internal party bureaucracy, the ‘fix-up was also slow in coming.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Hamish Walker pictured at a health select committee.

Six years on from Nicky Hager’s remarkable exposé embroiling Sir John Key and the National Party in a grubby tricks campaign, we have another dirty politics scandal.

And there are many parallels that we shouldn’t forget.

Key did an excellent job in keeping his hands clean of dirty politics. Judith Collins resigned (to later be exonerated), and Key's communications adviser, Jason Ede, was removed from the prime minister’s office.

But history showed he was not above the tactics outlined in Hager’s book. Two reports, in 2015, drew the overriding conclusion that a high-ranking Cabinet minister in Key's government and two long-serving staffers in his office had deep links to a Right-wing attack blog.

The murky relationships between Ede, Collins and blogger Cameron Slater were common knowledge before the publication of Hager’s book. But when questioned, Key always shrugged it off.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Judith Collins rewrote the history of the Dirty Politics scandal in her new memoirs.

In the pre-publicity for her new memoirs, Pull No Punches, Collins fully implicated her former boss: “He [Key] would often discuss it... Clearly, [the relationship] was very close.”

So far, the evidence points to Muller being in the dark about Walker’s doltish behaviour, heights of idiocy not reached since we farewelled Aaron Gilmore. (Although Police Minister Stuart Nash was proved correct when he predicted other MPs were involved. It took until Friday for Michael Woodhouse to own up to being the recipient of leaked patient data).

“It doesn't support the values of the National Party I know,” Muller said.

But that is wrong. These are very much the values of National, which has learned little since Dirty Politics. And a leader should not, once again, be allowed to distance himself from the nasty streak that has run through the party for a long time.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff National Party leader Todd Muller says Walker’s leak “doesn't support the values of the National Party I know”.

Ex-Nat Jami-Lee Ross rose through the ranks of the party, valued for his bare-knuckle tactics. He was a top lieutenant of former leader Simon Bridges, whose attacks on Jacinda Ardern often strayed into unpleasantly personal territory.

Ross recently described how a party strategy singled out toppled Clare Curran as a weak link. “National wanted to break her... we were awful” he wrote. Woodhouse was photographed holding a toilet seat with her face on it – an act on which Muller last week refused to comment.

Michelle Boag, a PR operative who won the party presidency with a campaign to “stop the rot,” admitted being the source of the leaks. Boag was once criticised for using the leak of ACC clients' private information as leverage to get compensation for a friend. She was also censured for the secret filming of Winston Peters during the Winebox Inquiry.

Until this week, Boag was a party stalwart and confidant to deputy Nikki Kaye, in charge of her re-election campaign.

Hamish Walker, 35, entered this bear-pit environment, a newbie MP in 2017. He succeeded Todd Barclay, who also left Parliament in disgrace after allegations of clandestine recording.

He might be the author of his own demise. But while his racist press release about Covid-19, and the privacy leak to justify it were not sanctioned by the party, he must have believed they would be acceptable.

Muller’s only been at the helm a few weeks. There’s been no time for a culture change nor any evidence that he wanted to leave behind this legacy of toxicity. He even hired mischievous strategist Matthew Hooton, a prominent cast member of Dirty Politics and Hager’s 2006 book The Hollow Men.

If Muller is truly to fix up Walker’s mess, then he needs to clean up National’s love of dirty politics.