Why the Government was right not to bail out Tiwai

Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaks on the Tiwai Point smelter closure, which will result in the loss of thousands of jobs.

OPINION: With Rio Tinto’s decision to close the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter brings to an end decades of direct or indirect subsidies to Southland's biggest employer.

The Government under severe pressure from Rio Tinto, the parent company of New Zealand Aluminium Smelters,which has tried to squeeze cash and energy discount from the Government for years, has resisted the pressure and let Tiwai fold.

It is undoubtedly a tragedy as Tiwai provided 1000 direct jobs and an estimated 1600 in related industries. It makes up a decent chunk of Southland's economy and a whopping 13 per cent of New Zealand’s electricity generation.

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson described the closure as having “a certain sense of inevitability”. He reiterated that the current Government’s view has been a continuation of the Key-English Government’s since 2013 when Rio Tinto was given $30 million during the partial privatisation of Government-owned power companies.

When that money was given to Rio Tinto in 2013, the company was given the cash on the promise that there would be no more. The company would have to manage dealing with a now publicly listed energy company, Meridian Energy.

What is less well known is that shortly thereafter Rio Tinto’s lobbyists from Australia once again darkened the door of Bill English’s office with their hand out for more cash, threatening to shut down Tiwai Point if they didn’t get it. It is understood that usually calm English threw them out of his office. In the event, the smelter remains open six years later, now slated for closure in the second half of next year.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Megan Woods and Grant Roberston give a government update on the closure of the Tiwai smelter.

As Robertson also made clear in the Beehive in Wellington on Thursday, the underlying reason for the smelter’s closure – even during the age of Covid – was that aluminium prices are down, supply is up, demand is down.

China has emerged on the scene as a massive global supplier over the past two decades. It produced more than 3 million metric tonnes of aluminium in May – over half of the almost 5.5 million metric tonnes produced globally in the same month. In May 2000, in contrast, it produced only an estimated 242,000 tonnes.

The smelter’s time had come. The Government knows it, Rio Tinto obviously knew it and now it will be so.

The urgent task for the Government now will be to get speedy arrangements in place for the workers of Tiwai in order to cushion the blow. In all likelihood the closure will lead to rising unemployment, depressed house prices and migration out of Southland. For those who choose to stay, jobs will be likely scarcer.

It is a body blow for the deep south

Yet all of that notwithstanding, allowing Tiwai to fail was a gutsy move from the Government, particularly considering that the rest of the economy has either recently been, or is, being subsidised to some degree or other as a result of the global Covid pandemic.

The difference between that and Tiwai however is significant. Tiwai has effectively been subsidised with cheap power from the Manapouri Power Station, paid for by the rest of the country through more expensive power prices for decades.

There will also be $256m in environmental remediation work that has to be done on the plant when it closes.

Now, one of the Government’s other big tasks is going to be how it reintegrates the 13 per cent of the Nation’s power generated by the Manapouri Power Station back into the national grid. Minister for Energy Megan Woods on Thursday indicated that the Government had received some approaches from potentially big energy users.

Mentioned were the burgeoning and energy-hungry industries of green hydrogen and data storage. There’s also the possibility for a company such as Fonterra, for example, to build a clean energy factory fed by Manapouri.

Woods and Robertson also indicated that the Covid-era exemption to the Resource Management Act could be applied to building over $100m of new energy transmission by Transpower.

That’s all to be played out. For time being, the Government must concentrate on what’s next for the people of Southland and Bluff as a cornerstone employer winds down. The priority now must be to ensure that this massive change means opportunities and doesn't morph into long term joblessness and despair in the deep south.