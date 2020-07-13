Hong Kong's national security law raises worldwide alarm

Riot police stop and search a demonstrator during a rally against Hong Kong’s new national security law, on July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.

OPINION: The UN rarely announces alarm. Therefore, when a Human Rights Office spokesman recently warned of the chilling effect that a new national security law is exerting over Hong Kong, we know the situation is dire.

The spokesman commented: “We are alarmed that arrests are already being made under the law with immediate effect, when there is not full information and understanding of the scope of the offences.”

I was alarmed too, departing Hong Kong in late 2019 after 20 years residing there. As a journalist, I could see the writing on the wall.

Chairman Xi Jinping was going to have his intimidatory way; he would prestidigitate Hong Kong’s political and legal systems, the media, education and, perhaps soon, religion.

Unilaterally imposed on June 30, The Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region represents a draconian assault on freedom of speech and any aspiration at odds with Communist China’s authoritarianism.

Immediately before the law was introduced, Hong Kongers frantically deleted social media accounts to expunge criticisms they had made of the government, while subscriptions for the encrypted Signal phone app soared. Meanwhile, some pro-democracy figures were already fleeing overseas.

Alarm is an apt response to a repressive law purportedly targeting “secession, subversion, terrorist activities, and collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security”.

Definitions of these four cardinal sins are deliberately ambiguous, for that allows the authorities to interpret them at will and create a suffocating blanket of deterrence.

The first arrests have already occurred, with potential sentences ranging up to life imprisonment. The law also authorises Chief Executive Carrie Lam to select trial judges, essentially making her judge, jury and executioner.

Kiwis might think this law is irrelevant to them. Yet Article 38 states, “This law shall apply to offences …committed against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from outside the region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the region.”

This extraterritorial law covers everyone in the world! It can be implemented, for instance, the moment a New Zealander who has criticised Chinese or Hong Kong governance steps aboard a Cathay Pacific airliner on their next holiday or business trip.

Other frightening aspects exist too. China has previously kidnapped dissidents from Hong Kong’s streets with impunity, but now it has legal carte blanche to do so.

Mainland agents from the newly established Office for Safeguarding National Security may operate freely in Hong Kong without oversight or impediment. The police, for example, cannot stop a Chinese “Gestapo” vehicle. Chinese agents possess unparalleled permission to follow, search, detain and deport anyone they wish, whether local or foreigner.

The Hong Kong Police’s reputation, whose motto was “Asia’s Finest”, has plummeted because of its handling of protests. It is immune from independent investigation for any misdeeds.

Vincent Yu Protesters set up a defence shield using umbrellas and wave Hong Kong Independence flags during a march against the new national security law.

On July 6, seven Article 43 implementation rules were gazetted that give the police unprecedented national security powers. They include: searching private addresses without warrants; preventing departures from the territory; freezing/seizing property; removing messages from publications/online platforms; requiring foreign political organisations to divulge information; authority to wiretap/perform covert surveillance; and forcing people to furnish information.

These have far-reaching implications. Facebook would be required to give police access to users’ data, for example, under a more Orwellian police state.

Already, a stifling climate of self-censorship and muzzling of the media has descended upon Hong Kong. Residents of the former British colony now genuinely fear saying or thinking the “wrong” thing.

Australia has warned of the risk of “arbitrary detention” in Hong Kong, and Canada has suspended its extradition treaty. New Zealand is dragging the chain.

I used to believe that Hong Kong’s pragmatic people only cared about money and food – after all, every second building in the territory is either a restaurant or bank.

When protests erupted in 2014, it therefore surprised me to find most Hong Kongers cared deeply about principles like democracy, freedom of speech and an open media. Grassroots citizens rose up to challenge Xi as he began forcing his uncompromising will on the territory and tossing aside international agreements.

Sadly, I left my adopted home because I feared for my freedom. Many Hong Kong friends wish to do precisely the same; they do not want their children indoctrinated by educational, political and propaganda systems where truth is falsified to comply with Communist philosophy.

Gordon Arthur is a Christchurch-based journalist who lived in Hong Kong for 20 years.