Inglorious end to a lifetime of influence for Michelle Boag

OPINION: Days after State Services Minister Chris Hipkins announced a government inquiry into who had leaked sensitive information about Covid-19 patients, former National Party president Michelle Boag finally ’fessed up to passing the information on to her protégé, Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker.

Boag would have bought herself enough time to stock up on supermarket hair dye and toilet rolls for a period of self-isolation to avoid door-knocking journalists staking out her Auckland home.

Down at the other end of the canoe, in the deep south, television news viewers were treated to endless still-life shots of Walker’s locked-down ranch sliders. If the disgraced MP was behind these bleak closed doors, he may have been reflecting upon his close association with his spirit animal, The Boag.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Hamish Walker, like Todd Barclay before him, will be out of Parliament after a single term, despite holding one of the safest seats in the country.

Previously Walker had given special mention to Boag in his maiden parliamentary speech, thanking her for her wise words to him, which he said, were much appreciated.

With her pencil-thin eyebrows that make her look like a cross between a startled fawn and a queen in a pack of medieval playing cards, Boag’s reach and a lifetime of influence over the National Party had come to an inglorious end.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Todd Muller is looking like a leader in name only, says Jane Bowron.

On RNZ’s The Panel, host Wallace Chapman made an announcement that Boag would, for the foreseeable future, no longer be making any appearances on the show. If she was booked in to appear as a September election night, Right-wing seasoned commentator, no doubt emails cancelling those invitations would have been falling like winter rain into her inbox.

Walker was forced to resign after leaking the Covid-19 patient details to major news outlets. Smugly safe in the knowledge that the media were duty bound not to reveal their sources, and that his name would be protected by some perverted interpretation of the Privacy Act, he now finds himself as yet another of Clutha-Southland’s National Party candidates to have bitten the dust.

No doubt Boag would have been horrified that Walker hadn’t just read and sat on the information, but had gone rogue with it, causing not only her own demise, but a replay of a medley of National’s dirty politics greatest hits.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Jane Bowron: “Muller’s utterance that ‘this isn’t who National is’ sounded like a hurt question, rather than an assured brand statement.”

Todd Muller might be the party’s newest leader, but he’s been around long enough to know where the dead bodies are, and how the party operates. He would be damned by not appearing to know about the unholy Walker/Boag information sharing, and damned if he admitted knowing of it.

As the Walker/Boag scandal raged, still Muller stood by Michael Woodhouse’s colourful allegation that a homeless man had enjoyed a stay at a five-star managed isolation facility. Not only is this allegation still unproven after hours wasted trawling through CCTV footage, but it would be a brave man going up against Ashley Bloomfield, who pronounced the claim an urban myth.

Muller’s announcement of a $1.5 billion four-lane express highway between Ashburton and Christchurch received little traction, and was seen for what it was, a rollout of the party’s old roads of national significance policy.

Muller was left looking like a leader in name only. Under his leadership an out-of-control cult of individuals appeared to be acting like self-serving operatives with no moral obligation to Team 5 Million.

Muller’s utterance that “this isn’t who National is” sounded like a hurt question, rather than an assured brand statement. The besieged leader showed how unfit he was for the rough and tumble of politics by declining to do a radio interview – because he was having a cup of tea and a lie down.