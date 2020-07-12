Why the Stuff-Massey Election Survey matters

OPINION: It is one of the ironies of politics that so much of the reporting focuses on what happens in Wellington, as opposed to what voters necessarily care about – especially when those voters decide who gets to be in power.

The phrase “inside the beltway” is taken from the beltway in Washington, a highway that encircles the US Capital. “The Canberra bubble” in the Australian capital is a different expression of the same thing. It's a term that indicate matters that excite political insiders – politicians, those who advise them, seek to influence them or sell to them – but few out in the general public.

While New Zealand doesn't have a comparable phrase, when heading into an election it can always be difficult to resist the temptation to focus more on what the politicians in Wellington are up to, than what is of important to voters and our Stuff readers.

That’s why the Stuff-Massey University Election Survey is so important. First launched in the lead up to the last election in 2017, this survey aims to capture political undercurrents missed by the polls and the general political narrative in the news.

More generally, the survey can also help us cut through the spin. Each election campaign is basically a mixture of competing theories over the nature of the New Zealand public, and what issues we all care the most about. There’s a bit of polling science involved, but there are also series of intuitive guesses by politicians and party bosses in line with their beliefs.

In 2017, although the National Party was riding high in the polls, the survey identified a high level of concern in the community over inequality and child poverty, as well as an overall feeling of dissatisfaction in the community.

Subsequently, Jacinda Ardern was elected as leader of the parliamentary Labour Party and became a lightning rod for those issues. Labour dragged its vote up to almost 37 per cent which gave it an opportunity to negotiate its way into parliament. The rest is history.

In 2017, about 40,000 people filled in each survey. We are keen for that number to increase this time around.

This year’s survey – as with this year's election – will be doubly interesting, because it will help to give us an early indication of the depth and breadth of the economic effects that the Covid-19 pandemic is having in the community.

We know that its really tough at the moment – and much tougher in some parts of the country than the other. We’d like to know where.

You are our readers, you are the ones that vote (if of age), your views are very important to us and will help us better understand the fabric of New Zealand.

So please, have your say and consider filling in the survey. Your participation will help us to better serve you as readers.