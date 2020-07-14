Judith Collins' strategy: to take the fight to Jacinda Ardern

OPINION: After 18 years Judith Collins finally has the job she coveted in politics: the National Party leadership. There is only one job more that she is after: Jacinda Ardern’s. “Leader of the Opposition is not the prize, we know what the prize is,” she said in her first press conference as leader last night.

And the prize? To “take back our country from the current lot”.

It is an incredible testament to the chaos within the National Party over these past months that Collins has emerged as the compromise candidate. Up until today Collins only had a handful of backers in the National caucus: she has leveraged up her experience, name recognition and National’s desperation into the leadership.

With the entire National caucus crammed around the lectern, many looking like stunned deer in the headlights, Collins said it all with relish and a twinkle in her eye.

Collins has clearly been seen as the best bet by the caucus room to save as much of the furniture as possible. In a way it is a re-run of the Muller victory less than two months ago; who will save as many list MPs and those in marginal seats as possible?

In May that person was Muller, in July that person is Collins.

That was then and this is now. Collins has an unenviable task: to unite a bruised and broken party, formulate a political strategy to take on an extremely popular prime minister, and navigate the unknown waters of post-Covid recovery.

It was clear on Tuesday night that Collins will sharpen National’s contrast with Labour, and to an extent, will be better able to confront the prime minister over tough questions than another male leader. To a point.

She will have the same fundamental political hurdle to overcome as her predecessors: she is coming up against an historic prime minister in Jacinda Ardern, who large swathes of New Zealanders think saved the country from the ravages of Covid-19.

She spoke about a common goal: to get rid of the current Government and not to let “Jacinda Ardern get away with any nonsense when it comes to our economy”.

Collins is going to take the fight to Ardern. But the question is whether she can lead National to a respectable loss, or make it a competitive race.