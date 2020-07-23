Iain Lees-Galloway: Another MP gone, bring on the election

Jacinda Ardern announces Iain Lees-Galloway, former workplace relations minister, has been fired from his post after an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer.

OPINION: Out of nowhere and on live TV, Judith Collins ramped up the political pressure on Wednesday morning by revealing that she had received a complaint about a Labour Minister that she had passed onto the Prime Minister. Within five hours it was announced that the now former immigration minister Lees-Galloway has been sacked.

It turned out that Lees-Galloway had been carrying on an affair with a ministry staffer, including while she worked in his office. The Prime Minister said that she understood the affair was over. Lees-Galloway was unable to be reached for comment, but put out a brief statement saying that “I have acted completely inappropriately in my position and can not continue as a Minister”.

Lees-Galloway was sacked, the prime minister said, because he had not upheld the standards of behaviour she expected: There was a power imbalance in his relationship and that it was particularly unbecoming of the Minister of Workplace relations.

The whispers about “Notorious ILG” (a riff of the name of the rapper The Notorious B.I.G.) as he was known around Parliament, had been kicking around the building for some time.

The handling of this issue is a tricky balance for the Prime Minister, and the Parliament in general. On the one hand Parliament needs to maintain professional standards. On the other hand, bringing in some wider rule or principle banning relationships between ministers and staff ignores the messy reality of life. For many people, these jobs are their lives and so relationships start in the office.

Monique Ford/Stuff Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway was called in to see the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening, and gone by the next morning.

But a long and protracted relationship between a young female staffer and a much older and swaggering minister of the crown fails the smell test, particularly in an age of #MeToo, which is critical of the power imbalance within these sorts of relationships. Consensual relationships between adults are one thing, but in most relationships your partner can’t take away your livelihood on a whim.

Recognising the messy reality of actually working in politics, the Prime Minister was careful to point out that she was not making a moral judgement on Lees-Galloway’s affair, but the professional standards she accepted in the job. She also sensibly refused to apply some blanket principle to apply to all relationships in parliament, instead preferring to deal with them on a case-by-case basis

Coming after the swiftness with which former MP for Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon was dispatched, Ardern also acted swiftly.

In Falloon’s case, Judith Collins found out about some of his misbehaviour on Saturday morning, told him to come in first thing on Monday morning, and he was gone on Monday afternoon.

In this case, the Prime Minister found out after Question Time on Tuesday, called in Lees-Galloway on Tuesday evening, and he was gone by the next morning. In both cases, the leaders acted quickly on available information. Could Collins have told Falloon to resign on Saturday? Sure, but she wanted to see him in person, and the National Party made sure he that he got home safely and into care.

Both leaders have acted swiftly on both of these matters. There doesn't seem much to criticise in either response.

But the episode does shine a light on behaviour in and around parliament after three weeks of leaks, texts and inappropriate affairs.

One thing that Wednesday’s events do suggest is that Collins is quite prepared to change the story of the day. Who is talking about Andrew Falloon now, after she mentioned that she passed on a complaint about a Labour Minister?

Now the story is more generally about MP sleaze – which many New Zealanders take as read anyway – not just the National Party’s problem with the alcohol or women or anything else.

There seems to be a sense of doom about Parliament House, which has not covered itself in glory in the past two weeks. No one quite seems to know who will be the next minister or member to fall, hoist on their own petard.

Many voters must be thinking, can we just get this over with and get on with the election please.