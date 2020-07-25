Making New Zealand cities go up and out

EDITORIAL: While you have been looking the other way, at political sex scandals and Covid-19 case numbers, the Government has quietly introduced measures that will significantly change the way New Zealand’s major cities look and feel.

The National Policy Statement on Urban Development will direct our five main centres – Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch – to drop some rules that have restricted urban housing developments and added costs. Inevitably the move has been applauded by advocates for high density and public transport, especially in Auckland, but has some residents’ groups and communities worried.

Supplied An image of planned apartment building in Albert Street, Auckland.

In short, Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford​ is directing cities to grow up and out. A companion statement is designed to stop productive land being lost to housing sprawl.

Along with “up and out”, a second piece of jargon gained traction as the statement was drawn up. “Bin the mins” has been the cry from advocacy group Greater Auckland​ and Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter​. It refers to a push against minimum car parking requirements and the imposition of height limits.

The statement says that developers are no longer required to include off-street car parks, which have been estimated to cost around $50,000 each, which is a cost passed on to owners, and that no height limit can be imposed below six storeys.

The new rules have been praised internationally. Respected Canadian city planner and urbanist Brent Toderian​ urged other “global cities and nations” to take note, as the statement was “game-changing”. Toderian, who helped reshape Vancouver, tours the world promoting “high and medium-density city centres and suburbs that are also well-designed and walkable, improved public transport access and the diminishment of cars” as well as “attention to the public realm and civic life”, as a Press interview explained in 2015.

These urban utopias are easy to imagine but hard to create. They depend on rigorous planning, rather than the short-term whims of the market. And despite the hopes and dreams of the urbanists, they never arrive without opposition.

Of the five cities named in the statement, Auckland and Wellington will be the most affected. The impact of the statement was quickly framed in the capital as a battle between developers and residents’ groups. The latter are right to say it is vital that public spaces and green spaces are not threatened by the new development rules. Public transport infrastructure has to be able to cope with an increasingly carless population.

But on the other hand, promotion of housing affordability in a very squeezed capital city must surely be welcomed.

Rapidly growing Tauranga is also grappling with a future that includes increased high and medium-density living and the transport and infrastructure issues that follow. But in other parts of New Zealand, the Government’s one-size-fits-all approach will be less popular.

In its submission in 2019, the Christchurch City Council argued that “there is no demonstrable need” for intensification in the city and opposed such “blunt measures to impose density” that could affect urban character and the city’s remaining heritage. Acting Christchurch Mayor Andrew Turner​ followed that with a statement that he is “disappointed” the new rules do not reflect his council’s feedback.

Like it or not, Christchurch will be required “to enable higher building heights and greater levels of density in certain parts of the city, including the central city”.

It’s a reminder that solutions that may solve one problem risk creating new problems elsewhere.