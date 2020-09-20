Election 2020: National tries to deal itself in, but Jacinda Ardern has all the momentum

OPINION: The landscape of New Zealand's political economy that has held for the past 20 years is now gone. During the week the Governments' economic figures confirmed that on current policy setting there will be no surpluses for at least 15 years.

This means that the basic political measure of economic prudence – deployed by both Helen Clark/Michael Cullen and John Key/ Bill English of targeting surpluses as a key metric of Government financial success is not available to any party in the coming few elections.

Instead, the nation is faced with a sea of debt and deficits that won’t start to be paid until most current parliamentarians have long exited the building.

With this as a backdrop, National’s new tax policy took a punt that the amounts of money being borrowed are so mind-numbing – and so large that they really are abstract to most people – that there might as well be a stimulus tax cut in there.

If you aren’t going to be able to create a credible path to surplus, you might as well get the economy going and have a broad plan to pay down years of debt a bit quicker through selectively pruning back spending. It's not much to work with, but it's got National’s finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith’s fingers all over it.

Goldsmith is from the economically dry wing of the National Party – he is an old-fashioned economic supply-sider. Supply side economics holds that lower taxes and deregulation get the economy firing better than high taxes and Government schemes – although he would never use that sort of language to describe himself.

When Judith Collins ruled out a tax cut last month, Goldsmith must have been miffed. Too professional to grizzle about his leader (the third that he has served under as finance spokesman) he appeared to go into a bit of a funk as National found itself hog-tied to Labour’s Covid response and no particular way out – just waiting for things to go wrong at the border.

Evidently after the PREFU showed debt and high unemployment for a decade, Goldsmith and Collins’ thinking crystallised: something had to be done, or National would simply sleepwalk to defeat.

Enter the temporary tax cut. It is from borrowed money. But so is the Government’s entire Covid response a good bit of Government yearly expense for the next decade or so. Both parties are signed up to this massive Covid money-go-round. National simply thinks that a tax cut is a better form of stimulus that gets out to people quickly, and will have the effect of lifting confidence.

In contrast, Labours' projects – even the so-called ‘shovel ready’ ones, will take time to get started and by design, have a very targeted nature in specific regions and industries. And, as seen by the Green School debacle, the process can be captured by pet boondoggles.

National now has its own policy to campaign on, and one that appeals to voters’ hip pockets: it will mean an extra $6000 to a two income household with both earners on the average wage.

Yet Collins, a polarising figure, faces the undoubted momentum of Jacinda Ardern.

She is drawing crowds even in regional New Zealand, running a risk-averse campaign and appears able to do nothing wrong. Out on the campaign trail the number of people who thank her for literally saving lives verges on the cultish.

If it is to get even a respectable result, National needs to convince more voters that while Labour got the country through lockdown, National will grow the economy out of it.

It's a tough sell.