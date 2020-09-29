Election 2020: Serious Fraud Office charges may be final blow for NZ First

Winston Peters was unhappy the SFO charges over the NZ First Foundation was being made public so close to the election.

OPINION: Bluster, bravado and bulls....

That about sums up Winston Peters defending the so-called exoneration of NZ First by the Serious Fraud Office, before denouncing the office as responsible for a James Comey-style stitch-up.

Then he has said he has instructed his lawyers to take the SFO to court.

James Comey refers to an FBI investigation into Hilary Clinton, who was cleared days before the 2016 election.

STUFF The Serious Fraud Office has charged two people over its probe in the NZ First Foundation, but NZ First leader Winston Peters says his party has been exonerated.

Yet, while Peters was claiming complete exoneration for himself and his party, court documents show when the SFO told the party it would be making an announcement on the matter last week, NZ First made a last-minute bid to have the court halt the announcement. It succeeded for a few days.

The party then tried to have the whole matter suppressed until after a new Government was formed. It failed.

What Peters failed to make much of in his announcement on Tuesday was that two people have, in fact, been charged with offences related to the “obtaining by deception” in relation to the New Zealand First Foundation.

No one familiar with the case ever thought that Peters would be personally in any particular trouble, but that the Foundation appeared to be clearly operating to quietly funnel money to NZ First.

Peters claimed the Foundation had nothing to do with NZ First, which he said would be a distinction lost on many.

That is probably because a Stuff investigation late last year found the Foundation did, in fact, have an intricate relationship with the party, and it effectively operated as a slush fund for party spending, operated by a coterie of Peters’ trusted advisers.

The accounts were a mess, its mysterious spending caused multiple party officials to resign after they merely wanted to see the books and understand how the trust interacted with the party.

The two trustees of the foundation were Peters’ personal lawyer and NZ First’s self-proclaimed “dark shadow” Brian Henry, and former NZ First Party President and MP Doug Woolerton.

Various party expenses, parties and so on were paid by the foundation, And several donors to the foundation Stuff spoke to said they were handed an account number by party bag man Clayton Mitchell and assumed they were donating to the party.

Clearly, the SFO thinks two people have a case to answer.

Peters said he even tried to work with the SFO bang out an agreed-upon statement, which in the event noted “that neither defendant is a Minister, sitting MP, or candidate in the upcoming election (or a member of their staff), or a current member of the New Zealand First party.

This is Peters manning the desperation stations. Hidden behind the cloak of name suppression, no one can publicly know who has been charged and Peters is able to carry out as much misdirection as possible.

It’s all looking a bit 1990s and a scratched re-run of Winston Peters greatest hits: take the SFO to court! It is a plot against NZ First!

But the fact is the NZ First Foundation looked and smelled dodgy enough for charges to be laid.

Polling at 1 per cent in Monday’s Colmar Brunton Poll, NZ First is in desperate territory. This might finally knock it off for good.