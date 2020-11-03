Jacinda Ardern's new Cabinet set up for economic recovery

ANALYSIS: With her new cabinet, Jacinda Ardern has radically reshaped the government. She's tossed out political dead wood, promoted heavily based on talent, and reflected the diversity of the newly enlarged Labour Party.

In an announcement yesterday at the Beehive, Ardern named Minister of Finance Grant Robertson as Deputy Prime Minister, after Labour’s deputy leader Kelvin Davis indicated that he did not want the job.

The real bolter has been local government minister Nanaia Mahuta, who has been promoted to the role of Foreign Minister, vacated by Winston Peters. She will be the first woman to hold the job. It was not an expected appointment and Ardern clearly enjoyed the element of surprise. Mahuta spoke about the importance of bilateral relationships for New Zealand and the rules-based international order.

The new executive shake up did not end there. Formerly former but now rehabilitated minister David Clark is back as Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Digital Economy and Communications and State Owned Enterprises. Meanwhile, former Transport and Housing Minister Phil Twyford has been cast out into the political netherworld as Minister for Disarmament (outside cabinet). Yes, New Zealand still has a minister for that and now it is Phil Twyford.

But it is in the area of finance and economic development where the crucial appointments have been made, extending of the rebuilding theme Labour took to the election. The rearrangement of the front bench signals a clear focus of the Government on the both the economic and health areas of the Covid-19 recovery. The economic rebuild in particular has been high on rhetoric to date: a definite direction of travel and broad brush strokes but thin on concrete details.

The finance ministers in the new Government are Robertson, Megan Woods and David Parker. Robertson will also become the new Minister of Infrastructure, formalising a role he had come to occupy prior to Covid-19 when he effectively took charge of the New Zealand Upgrade infrastructure and transport package. Woods is Minister for Housing, Energy and Resources as well as Science and Innovation. David Parker is Minster for Revenue, the Environment and the Attorney General. He is in charge of the extensive reforms to the Resource Management Act that Labour took to the election.

Between them the three ministers are in charge of the key levers, or choke points, on New Zealand’s economic development: finance, housing, infrastructure, the Resource Management Act and energy. How these ministers – and the policy areas they are in charge of – gel together will be crucial for the success or otherwise of the Government.

In this space they will be backed up by Stuart Nash the new Minister for Economic and Regional Development. Ardern was determined a regional Labour MP hold this job.

The other big appointment is this area is Michael Wood as Minister of Workplace Relations and Transport. He will be the in charge of significant unfinished business of the previous Government. It will be up to him to shepherd through Fair Pay Agreements – industry wide employment agreements – which NZ First put the kibosh on in the last term. He will also be in charge of light rail, however it proceeds. Although exactly whether it is him or Robertson steering the size and scope of that will remain to be seen.

Chris Hipkins has been appointed as the new Covid tsar, as Minister for Covid-19 Response, while retaining his education and state services portfolios. He will now be in charge of everything to do with the Covid response from tests to border protection. It appears to be a highly operational role, now separated from the job of Health Minister, which has gone to Andrew Little.

Dr Ayesha Verrall, better known as an infectious diseases expert who was elected with the new Labour cohort, will be parachuted straight into Cabinet as Associate Health Minister, as well as Minister for Food Safety and Seniors.

It is a good sign that the Prime Minister has not felt hidebound by seniority and promoted someone whose expertise she clearly feels she will need. But it will be a sharp learning curve for Verrall. Being respected as an expert and physician and being a cabinet minister – which is about evaluating trade-offs and then making decisions – are two very different things.

There is a sizeable Māori contingent in the new Cabinet, with Mahuta in Foreign Affairs, Peeni Henare Minister of Defence and Whanau Ora, Willie Jackson in Māori Development, Kelvin Davis as Minister for Corrections, Crown-Māori relations and Minister of Children, and Kiritapu Allan in Conservation. Meka Whaitiri, who was previously a cabinet minister before being sacked after alleged mistreatment of staff, returns as a minister outside of Cabinet.

Add to that Rino Tirakatene as a Parliamentary under-secretary and this is shaping up as a Māori representation of historical size and significance in Government.

There are many other changes besides and the precise jobs of the associate ministers is yet to be determined. The Prime Minister will be giving a speech on Thursday in Auckland to BusinessNZ outlining the pre-Christmas priorities for the new Government: what it will aim to legislate and what it will get started on. In particular, it is expected to outline any next steps to give business certainty around post-Covid support.

One thing is clear: although New Zealand is back to the Level 1, Covid and its associated effects remain. The border is closed, Europe is going back into various stages of lockdown. Without the spectre of an election looming over everything the only political constraint over the Government’s response to Covid is its own imagination and appetite for risk. It won’t be easy.

The first Ardern Government was, by its nature, a technocratic one. This new government is an extension of that. The way the new ministries have been designed vests effective power of the crucial levers in a few competent hands with supporting cast. It seems to sensibly organise portfolios so that the Government can “get cracking,” as Ardern put it yesterday.

Without having to worry about negotiating bits of legislation with other parties, Labour will have a luxury: once a new policy is decided on, it will be able to see it through to legislation quickly if required.

There is now nowhere to hide. This new ministry is by and of Ardern Labour. Labour will now rise or fall on the programme it designs and how its implements it.