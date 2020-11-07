US divided by election but a Biden win would matter for New Zealand

It’s still too close to call a winner between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in six states.

OPINION: The uncertain events of the last few days have brought the essentially divided nature of the American electorate into even sharper relief.

The essential story of American politics over the past four decades has been one of the middle class effectively standing still or going backwards. The US has changed from a nation of big manufacturers and employers, particularly in the Midwest and parts of the south, to one where prosperity and opportunity have become more concentrated around the coastal and more liberal cities.

The more prosperous areas of the country live in globally connected cities and vote Democrat, while the poorer, less globally connected areas with less opportunity skew more conservative and vote Republican.

More than anything else, Donald Trump appealed to voters whose parents were able to buy a house and raise a family on a secured single income. Now they struggle to work two jobs to achieve the same.

His policy fix for this of whacking tariffs on Chinese goods, reversing the trade deficit (which he thinks shows America is losing) and so on was totally misguided but at least acknowledged what a lot of voters in red states felt. Free trade lifts living standards in aggregate, but you don't feel the same way if the manufacturing jobs in your town are now in Mexico or elsewhere.

There are several things about Trump and his presidency pre-Covid that need to be noted. The first is that he did have a couple of policies that worked to reduce unemployment among key voter groups in parts of the country that went his way – temporarily at least.

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Friday (NZT). He claimed that forces were trying to steal the election from him.

His tax cuts – and in particular treatment of new business investment – as well as pro-fossil fuel energy policies reduced the cost of key manufacturing input, breathing some life back into manufacturing in parts of the Midwest.

Of course, there were also significant cyclical economic factors in play. Trump country is overwhelmingly rural, with commodities, energy and heavy manufacturing-based sectors prone to cyclical swings.

Unpicking whether the then better fortunes of Trump voters were thanks to the president or not remains unclear. And Covid will have made a large, negative difference.

A Brookings Institution and Bloomberg survey published in mid-2019 showed that the counties that voted for Trump in 2016 experienced an increase in new jobs from an average of 1.5 per cent to 2.6 per cent during the first years of his presidency.

In the 2622 counties won by Trump in 2016, on average the unemployment rate among non-college-educated whites and blacks almost halved.

All this suggests that, quite aside from the culture wars, part of the Trump presidency was politically bolstered by an economic boost in the right areas. There doesn't seem much doubt that without Covid-19 and Trump’s catastrophic handling of the pandemic, Joe Biden would have struggled to beat him.

Now Trump is making a good go of being the world’s sorest loser and claiming the election has been rigged and stolen from him.

The litany of untruths he uttered yesterday during a press conference was, frankly, embarrassing. He alleged there was vote tampering everywhere he was losing, but not in seats where he might win. That basically every Republican in the country won, while he was targeted by big tech and big media. It was a narcissist's departing shot.

I am not a reflexive Trump-hater, but it will be a positive thing for US democracy and for the world when he and his armour of spineless enablers are shuffled out of the White House.

At an election-day party in Wellington that he hosted, US Ambassador Scott Brown said he was relaxed about the result because it had absolutely no impact on the US-New Zealand relationship. The Trump-appointed ambassador, former senator for Massachusetts and former centrefold spread for Cosmopolitan magazine is a few weeks away from leaving these shores.

But he is incorrect to say that should Biden be elected president it will have no effect on the relationship.

First up is the Paris Agreement on climate change, from which the US announced its withdrawal after Trump became president, though the withdrawal became official only this week. Getting the US back involved with an international instrument to reduce emissions would be significant. Quite aside from America being one of the biggest and most powerful nations, the signal that it was involved would bolster everyone else.

A Biden presidency could also see a possible return of the United States to the CPTPP – the old-Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal that fell apart after the US withdrew, before being resurrected by the other nations involved and designed so that a more favourable US president could bring the US back into the tent.

This deal was always about more than just trade; it was seen as an important counterweight to China's growing influence in the region, although it is never publicly cast as such, particularly in New Zealand.

In addition to that, as reported by my colleague Thomas Manch, a Biden presidency could well lift the pressure on countries to take a harder line against China. That should make things uncomfortable for a country such as New Zealand, which has a big trade relationship and likes to stay on friendly terms with China. Australia, also a huge trade partner of the Chinese, has struggled to calibrate the relationship over the past few years.

While not a huge shift, there could be more of a concerted move back towards more traditional alliances and multilateral arrangements. The rules-based international order would probably also be strengthened by Biden, as Trump has had a track record of treating allies pretty shabbily.

Either way, based on how the votes are going, US allies, friends and those protected by its security umbrella are going to be in for a more predictable time than during the past four years. Unless Trump has his way in the courts.