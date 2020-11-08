Bridges over National's troubled waters

OPINION: After an election campaign broadly viewed as one of the worst witnessed in the long memories of political obsessives, Judith Collins will be lucky to survive for long.

Appointing Simon Bridges as her deputy leader might just save her bacon.

Speculating on whom a party leader will appoint to their front bench is one of the media’s favourite parlour games.

And, really, I’m just flying a kite. Sources point to former trade minister Todd McClay as Gerry Brownlee’s likely replacement.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: The 'complete disarray' of National's campaign that led to electoral 'slaughter'

* Gerry Brownlee's deputy leadership in trouble ahead of confidence vote

* Crusher offers her MPs chance to confess their sins and blasphemies



KEVIN STENT/STUFF Simon Bridges: knows how to rebuild reputations.

But although they don’t like each other much, Collins should really give Bridges a second look.

National is on the comeback trail. And since he was ruthlessly defenestrated in May, Bridges has become the story of how one man built himself a new reputation.

He avoided the conventional path: his way to redemption involved baby yaks, a Commodore 64 keyboard, and much self deprecation.

For National MPs, still feeling the sting of defeat, Bridges offers hope. He knows how to rehabilitate a loser.

Most in the caucus recognise that ousting Bridges was the beginning of the end.

“It was an unwise decision to roll Simon,” one MPs told me. “The caucus discipline wasn’t there.

“That’s what happens when people are under pressure. Unfortunately, I don’t think many of the new MPs have learned that lesson.

“In 2002, the same thing happened...you’ve got to realise that your opponents are across the aisle not sitting beside you.”

Earning Bridges’ loyalty (or at least the guise of it) could help foster unity. Rewarding one of Collins’ key rivals may mollify him.

Having him as deputy would provide a firewall between Collins and her enemies and broaden her support base when she is deeply vulnerable to rebellion.

His perceived unpopularity isn’t too much of an issue: no-one votes for the deputy.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Bridges would be a worthy counter to Finance Minister Grant Robertson in House debates.

An outgoing MP described another of National’s weaknesses: “We just need to take a hard look at ourselves and modernise. We are out of date.”

Sure, a Collins-Bridges combo is still a throwback to the Key years.

But Māori and just 44, Bridges solves the diversity problem that hobbled Todd Muller’s first few days. Dr Shane Reti is another option, but he lacks ministerial experience and just suffered the humiliation of losing his Whangarei seat.

Reti is also not a showman. A methodical and clinical journeyman in the House, he would be no match for Labour’s deputy, Grant Robertson, now Parliament’s most confident performer.

In the real world, few of us care about the political theatre of Question Time. But it matters much to MPs, who thrive on the drama and revel in the small, declamatory victories.

Bridges on Robertson – especially if both were to hold the finance portfolio – would energise the Tory benches.

He is also comfortable in the spotlight, not just in the House and at select committees, but in media scrums, and on the political TV and radio circuit.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff National MP Todd McClay, is a possible successor to deputy Gerry Brownlee.

McClay, as a former ambassador, would be a much better fit for the foreign affairs portfolio that Bridges currently holds.

The dynamics between a shadow minister and their designated target on the government front bench are important. An MP with an aggressive, confrontational style is not a good mark for the preternaturally serene Nanaia Mahuta.

Too much water has passed under the, well, Bridges, for he and Collins to become soulmates.

But Bridges is experienced, generally respected, claims to no longer harbour ambitions for the top job, and is not associated with the calamitous election campaign.

Collins should pick up the phone.