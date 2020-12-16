Government books in better shape for now, but 2021 remains the great unknown

Grant Robertson announces changes coming to the small business loan scheme as Jacinda Ardern reveals progress with the Cook Island travel bubble during Monday's post cabinet press conference.

ANALYSIS: At first blush, the Government's Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU) shows the books continue a steady march back towards fiscal health. The economic impact of Covid-19 continues has been consistently overstated and the economy continues to outperform compared to each previous forecast since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So as the dire unemployment forecasts of the May budget were ratcheted down in the Pre-Election Fiscal update (PREFU) in September, and they have been again in Wednesday's HYEFU.

Unemployment is now expected to peak at 6.9 per cent by the end of 2021, compared with 7.8 per cent in September. As per usual in a downturn, those on the lowest rungs of the socio-economic ladder will be hit the hardest: Māori, Pasifika and women.

By the 2024/25 period the Operating Balance before Gains and Losses OBEGAL is expected to show an improved $4.2 billion deficit. Core crown debt is expected to top out at slightly over $52b.

In general, Treasury considers the economic impact of lockdowns as smaller than expected.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson cited farmgate milk prices, hourly wage rates and business confidence as indicators of an economy doing well, but cautioned that a lot remains uncertain.

Looking beyond those headline figures, tucked away in the HYEFU economic commentary, there are worrying signs that the immediate figures do their best to quantify, but cannot fully encapsulate.

While the domestic economy is performing surprisingly well at present, Treasury warns that some of the cash currently being sloshed round by households is a result of savings generated due the lockdown and lack of ordinary spending: think winter holidays and so on.

So some of that money is really just playing catch up and will start to dwindle. It also warns that the death of international tourism will start to be heavily felt over the summer months.

More concerning is the forecast for immigration. In the March 2019 quarter net immigration (arrivals minus departures) was running at 90,000 per year. That's now forecast to be 5000. But it is the forecast for 2025 that is sobering. By then that number is only forecast to get back to 43,000 arrivals per year.

That means one the key drivers of growth and economic dynamism – completely usual in a settler society such as New Zealand – will be severely diminished for years to come.

The Government is so far pleased with how well the labour market has responded to this shock, and it has put in place some policies to try to attract Kiwis into low-skills jobs where there are labour shortages - primarily in horticulture. But it is at the upper end of the skill distribution that this will be felt over the long run.

It is not necessarily a disaster, but a key metric to keep an eye on.

Both Treasury and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson have been keen to point out that New Zealand's Covid elimination strategy has limited economic disruption. It has, and that meant that relative to our key trading partners, whose economies are expected to contract by about 2.8 per cent this year, before rebounding to 5.3 per cent next year, New Zealand will grow by 1.5 per cent.

Relatively, that's a good outcome. But the key question for living standards remains the fact that Covid took a bite out of the economy, and that by 2024, GDP will be $67b lower than expected in mid-2019. That means fewer jobs, lower pay packet boosts and less opportunity.

New Zealand remains at the mercy of the global economic conditions. While Treasury expects global growth to be relatively unchanged, more pronounced global outbreaks will put that picture at risk.

As with PREFU the metric that is showing the strongest sustained growth is in house prices, which the Treasury plainly states that “constrained supply growth and monetary stimulus are pushing up house prices.”

In the coming year Treasury predicts 8.5 per cent house price growth, compared to 2.3 per cent wage growth. The former looks too low and the latter perhaps too high.

Either way massive house price inflation out of a pandemic sticks in the craw for many - it seems to be unfair.

Robertson confirmed yesterday that the Government plans to unleash a house price policy package early in the new year with both demand and supply side responses.

Quite what that will entail, and how ambitious that will be, will set the political mood music for 2021.