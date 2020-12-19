The Ihumātao dispute ends with a tidy solution

Ihumātao campaigners say they're relieved and looking forward to a rest after the Government bought the contested land in south Auckland.

EDITORIAL: Let’s get the hyperbole out of the way first. The Government reaching a deal over the disputed land at Ihumātao, south of Auckland, is not “the equivalent of the US President siding with Antifa over the businesses they vandalise,” as Act leader David Seymour​ put it on Thursday.

Some might detect an unpleasant dog-whistle in Seymour’s comments, which evoke the racially polarised battlegrounds of the US in 2020. He unfairly equates the peaceful occupation of Ihumātao with the destructive street violence seen in US cities.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Soul leader Pania Newton on a hikoi from Ihumātao to Mt Albert to deliver an invitation to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2019.

The Ihumātao solution comes four years after the historically valuable site was occupied by Save Our Unique Landscape (Soul)​, and three years after Soul travelled to the United Nations to contest an alleged breach under the Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination​.

The land was farmed by Māori for hundreds of years before it was confiscated during the New Zealand Wars in the 1860s and granted to a Pākeha family. It was sold to Fletcher Building​ in 2014 and a 480-home housing development was planned.

While Soul’s occupation was derided by some as a “woke Woodstock”, it also revealed important ruptures in the understanding of New Zealand history for many Pākeha. It was easy to grasp the issues at stake and to sympathise with the sense of grievance and loss that sat behind the history of Ihumātao.

A solution was politically tricky. NZ First leader Winston Peters​ boasted that his party “staved off any action” over Ihumātao, called the protesters malcontents and predicted that more occupations and challenges would follow. That picture of copycat actions is an old archetype designed to strike fear into the hearts of property-owning Pākeha who imagine Māori radicals coming for their suburban quarter acres.

But Ihumātao is an unusual situation. There is no need for such fear mongering.

In the end, the solution is an elegant one in which all parties walk away happy. Fletcher Building gets $29.9 million, which is $10m more than it paid six years ago. The Government has tidied up a potentially messy issue while avoiding ugly images of police clashing with protesters.

Soul claims a powerful victory, and the Māori King, Tūheitia​, who negotiated with the Government, now leads a process to determine the future of the land and to establish who is mana whenua. It was importantly a Māori solution, brokered by the Māori King, who stepped in when the issue risked becoming intractable in 2019.

While it is hard to ignore the appealing symbolism of a tidy solution arriving at the close of a fraught and emotionally draining year, this is not the conclusion of the Ihumātao story but an important step in a long history. Yet there is an irony that the Government’s deal, which is funded through the land for housing programme, comes with a strong expectation that houses will be built on the land. It will be “a sensitive housing solution”, according to the Government, that will include papakāinga​ housing, housing for mana whenua and some public housing.

Cynics might wonder if the story has merely taken years to go full circle, with Fletcher Building walking away from a much-needed housing development so that another one can be designed instead. But issues of ownership and agency are important here. The decision-making is different, the scale is smaller and the development will support the mana whenua and wider community, while respecting history and culture.