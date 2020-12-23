Stuff Press Gallery's political predictions for 2021
After getting a pretty good score on our predictions for 2020 – despite not foreseeing the pandemic – the Stuff political team are back to gaze at the crystal ball for 2021.
Who will be up, who will be down, and who will embarrass themselves?
As with every year, we’ll return to the end of 2021 to mark our predictions and see how we measured up. If you want to see how we did in 2020, click here.
Read on to see what we think may happen.
THE PREDICTIONS FOR 2021:
-
Facing serious pressure on housing prices, Labour will extend the Bright Line Test, arguing this doesn’t qualify as a new tax – just a new way to crack down on people avoiding paying their fair share.
-
An electorate MP will leave Parliament, sparking a by-election.
-
Congestion charging will be announced – or at least consulted on – for Auckland. National will struggle with whether or not to oppose it.
-
Local governments will continue to screw up, necessitating the appointment of at least one commissioner. The threat of an observer in Wellington will linger but not eventuate.
-
The Government will implement a clean car emissions standard, but the EV fleet will remain below 30,000 by the end of the year, a tiny fraction of the overall fleet.
-
Barring an outbreak, the trans-tasman bubble will open before the start of March.
-
No one will resign from Cabinet in scandal or under pressure.
-
New Cabinet minister Peeni Henare will say something that he will live to regret.
-
A new MP from the class of 2020 will greatly embarrass themselves on behavioural grounds.
-
A decision will be made on the future of light rail in Auckland, although don’t expect shovels in the ground.
-
The drive towards a four year term will continue – but Labour will eventually concede that a referendum would be needed to make this change.
-
New Zealand will sign up to a much tougher NDC under the Paris Agreement after the Climate Change Commission recommends it. National struggles to bring itself behind the Commission’s first emissions budgets, igniting a quiet civil war within the party.
-
The REINZ median house price in Wellington will hit $1m and prices will rise throughout the country.
-
The Government’s books will be in better shape than feared with a deficit $10b-15b lower than what’s currently forecast. Unemployment will continue to rise, but it will peak below 7 per cent.
-
The work towards a new intelligence agency, as recommended by the Royal Commission’s inquiry into March 15, is slow and unfinished by the end of the year. Incumbents within the system generally resist the change.
-
The country will hear extremely little from Winston Peters or from the husk of a party that is NZ First.
-
Oranga Tamariki will have a new chief executive before the year is out.
-
The rollout of the Covid vaccine will be patchy and messy. By the end of 2021 there will still be people who want it who haven’t got it.
-
The Government will come under serious pressure to open the borders widely as other countries get their vaccines fully rolled out.
