Stuff Press Gallery's political predictions for 2021

The Government is hoping that the vaccine will be available to everyone in New Zealand in the second half of 2021.

After getting a pretty good score on our predictions for 2020 – despite not foreseeing the pandemic – the Stuff political team are back to gaze at the crystal ball for 2021.

Who will be up, who will be down, and who will embarrass themselves?

As with every year, we’ll return to the end of 2021 to mark our predictions and see how we measured up. If you want to see how we did in 2020, click here.

Read on to see what we think may happen.

READ MORE:

* How good were our political predictions for 2020? Well ... we missed Covid-19

* Some great things happened this eventful year

* Defence Minister Peeni Henare forced on defensive in scrap with cousin, minister Kelvin Davis



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and minister Chris Hipkins hold the final Post Cabinet press conference for the year 2020 in the Beehive Theatrette.

THE PREDICTIONS FOR 2021: