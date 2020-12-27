Sir Roger Douglas' great experiment is finally coming to an end

OPINION: Robert Muldoon ran for office in 1975 with the slogan “New Zealand – The Way You Want It.” He was elected in a landslide. Muldoon then went onto to create the sort of society he wanted.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was popular. Muldoon was a believer in the power of the state to shape not just the economy, but also society, and spent his nine years in power turning the country into a nastier, poorer and more indebted nation than he found it. Yet, in all of Muldoon’s abuses of power, economic incompetence and politics of personal destruction, it was only the 1981 Springbok tour that provoked serious discontent.

We have never had the rugged individualism of our American cousins. We were populated by loyal British stock, not dissident religious rabble.

Muldoon wasn’t an outlier in the pantheon of demagogues who sought to reshape the nation according to their ideals. The first was Edward Wakefield, whose various colonial ambitions including replicating a model English society in various parts of the British Empire.

After 1840 New Zealand’s development was very much a colonial affair. Prime Minister Julius Vogel began a migration drive during his premiership in the 1870s as well as the nation’s first large-scale, debt-funded, public works programme.

The expansion of land was driven by the Crown; acquiring or expropriating Māori holdings before being sold to white settlers. Our culture has been shaped by this history. We are collegial, deferential to authority and inclined to follow rules to a greater extent than other Anglo-Saxon lands.

By World War I, according to historian James Belich, New Zealand had 240,000 men aged between 20 and 45 and fully half of them volunteered to fight.

We didn’t exercise our right to be free of imperial rule when it was offered via the Statute of Westminster in 1931. We were the last British dominion to become fully sovereign when we adopted the statute in 1947, but independence from the motherland didn’t mean an increase in freedom for the individual.

What we could buy from overseas was subject to quotas, as was the amount of foreign currency we could spend on an overseas holiday. Farming was subject to tight restrictions and subsidies. Radio stations had severe licensing and movies had to be watched by a censor before citizens could be trusted to enjoy them.

The range of decisions an individual could make was tightly controlled by a paternalistic state governing a relatively docile populace.

Dominion-Post David Lange ushered in a new era of individualism amid the Gordon Gekko age.

The great neo-liberal experiment that began in 1984 was sprung on an unsuspecting and largely ungrateful populace. Under David Lange we began our experiment with individualism. By 1987 it was becoming popular. The 1987 film Wall Street, with anti-hero Gordon Gekko and his refrain ‘Greed is Good’ captured the mood of a nation. The straitjacket of regulation and state control was abruptly cast to the floorboards as we rushed into bed with unfettered capitalism.

Our heroes were expanded from rugby legends to business leaders. We knighted Douglas Myers, Ray Avery and Robert Jones. The media thrilled at the global ambitions of Xero and Marc Ellis was admired more for the fortune he earned peddling orange juice than his various code-swapping rugby exploits.

Government fell into the background. We elected MPs to keep the schools open and ensure that no one closed the local hospital. The great social engineering projects of the past were abandoned.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Helen Clark had nine years in the top job.

Helen Clark ruled for nine years over a cautious regime that did little to unwind the reforms unleased by Sir Roger Douglas and John Key wasn’t interested in tinkering with the national psyche. He was a technocratic and although his deputy and successor, Bill English, clearly had a wider social agenda his reign ended before he could do any real damage.

For most of her first term, the current Prime Minister has been forced to react to events, but we can now discern in how she has responded to these external shocks that we are moving firmly and deliberately back to the great social projects of the past.

There are four challenges that is driving this Government; a response to the Christchurch terror attack, the pandemic, the economic impact of our response to the pandemic and climate change.

In each of these four areas this Government is responding with a range of measures that expands the role of the state well beyond what we have seen in recent decades.

After the terrorist attack in Christchurch Jacinda Ardern went further than restricting gun ownership. She ordered a Royal Commission whose terms of reference were wider than the procedural mistakes that preceded the attack. The Royal Commission was tasked with reporting on “…what changes, if any, should be implemented to improve relevant State sector agency systems…to ensure the prevention of such terrorist attacks in the future…”.

And the commission has delivered; with a report that has 14 recommendations on how to reshape New Zealand society, including changing the law to criminalise speech that may incite “racial or religious disharmony…”.

Alden Williams/Stuff Four challenges drive Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Government, says Damien Grant.

What is emerging, in both the social and economic sphere, is a far greater intervention by central government in our economic and cultural lives. The central bank has returned to its former role as a compliant state agency. Treasury has lost its neo-liberal zeitgeist and parliament is passing widely popular laws over the use of plastic shopping bags and what sort of stickers can be applied to fruit.

Wellington is returning to its traditional role of guiding not only the economic levers of the nation, but is actively seeking to direct the cultural direction of those who reside within its jurisdiction. And for most of us this feels right. This country has always been comfortable with a firm hand on the ship of state.

This is a return to normal for New Zealand. It is how, for most of our history, that we lived. The great experiment unleashed by Sir Roger is coming to an end.